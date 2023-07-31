FIFA’s final tiebreaker for Women’s World Cup will be the drawing of lots

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. Trump has already indicated he is likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event instead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
GOP presidential debate
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)
Bear refreshes in a Burbank pool
Colombia players celebrate after Manuela Vanegas scoried her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup big moments
Sports

FIFA’s final tiebreaker for Women’s World Cup will be the drawing of lots

FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women’s World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year’s Women’s World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

By The Associated Press
 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — What happens if teams finishing even on points cannot be separated by all of FIFA’s tournament tiebreakers following the completion of the group stage at the Women’s World Cup?

Soccer’s world governing body has confirmed it’s the drawing of lots, So, luck of the draw really could determine which team advances to the Round of 16 and which team goes home.

FIFA issued a statement explaining the drawing of lots “will only occur should all steps, as outlined in Article 13 of the Competition Regulations, prove unable to determine the ranking.”

The tournament’s tiebreaker criteria starts with which of the tied teams in the group has superior goal difference in its group matches and the greatest number of goals scored.

Other news
Australia's Steph Catley, foreground, celebrates after scoring her side's fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Raso scores twice as co-host Australia advances, knocking Canada out of the Women’s World Cup
Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde competes for the ball in front of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie and Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Nigeria advances to round of 16 at Women’s World Cup with 0-0 draw against Ireland
Australia's Sam Kerr, Emily Van Egmond and Caitlin Foord, from left, react at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Injured Kerr not required for Australia as co-hosts knock Canada out of Women’s World Cup

If that’s not enough to determine a final rankings, then the head-to-head results between the teams concerned is the tiebreaker. If that doesn’t work, it goes down to a tabulation of how many yellow and red cards each team has accrued through the tournament.

In the highly unlikely scenario that the teams are still unable to be separated after all that, FIFA will draw lots to determine the group rankings. If required, those draws will take place in Sydney, will be open to accredited media and will be streamed.

Drawing of lots involves slips of paper placed inside plastic balls which are put into a bowl and drawn randomly. It’s similar to how the groupings for World Cup tournaments are conducted.

Lots have only been drawn once in World Cup tournament history. At the 1990 World Cup in Italy, lots were used to separate the Ireland and Netherlands for second and third place in a group. Both teams were already assured of qualification for the next round, so no teams have so far been eliminated at a World Cup based upon drawn lots.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports