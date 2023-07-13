A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actors strike vote
Sports

Soccer players’ union FIFPRO eyes 2023 World Cup as catalyst to professionalize women’s game

FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women’s World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year’s Women’s World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. forward Mallory Swanson, right, and Canada forward Janine Beckie compete for the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 of 3 | 

U.S. forward Mallory Swanson, right, and Canada forward Janine Beckie compete for the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer match, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - United States' Sophia Smith, left, and Haiti's Ruthny Mathurin battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - United States’ Sophia Smith, left, and Haiti’s Ruthny Mathurin battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Women’s Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
 
Share

GENEVA (AP) — A risk of overloading women’s soccer players in Europe. Too few competitive games in other parts of the world. Professionalizing domestic leagues too slowly.

One week before the Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, global players’ union FIFPRO published analysis on Thursday of its members’ workload on the 32 teams’ road to the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament.

A key takeaway suggested European teams and players with clubs in Europe will be the best prepared to succeed. The first Women’s World Cup expanded to 32 teams includes Haiti, Morocco, Panama and Philippines among teams making their debut.

Other news
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Women’s World Cup brings attention to abuse in soccer
The Women’s World Cup will be played with new programs in place to help protect players and other participants.
FILE - Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema runs with the ball pursued by France's Charlotte Bilbault, left, during the Women Euro 2022 quarterfinals soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, England, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
ACL injuries are keeping stars out of the Women’s World Cup
Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema and England’s Leah Williamson are among the stars of women’s soccer who won’t be playing in the World Cup.
Candelaria Cabrera, a 12-year-old player with the Huracán de Chabas female team, controls the ball during a soccer match against Alumni in Arequito, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Monday, June 19, 2023. In 2018 when she was seven, Candelaria was the only girl playing in a boys league. After a regional sports regulation forbid mixed teams in youth divisions, she and her family had to fight for her right to keep playing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina turns its attention to youth divisions in search of a Messi-like player in women’s soccer
Candelaria Cabrera was the only girl playing in a boys league where she lives in Argentina back in 2018.
United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) looks on at the end of the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match against Wales in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Rapinoe says her retirement call will help US women’s soccer team to focus at World Cup
Megan Rapinoe said her decision to announce her retirement before the Women’s World Cup will help the U.S. women’s soccer team better focus on its attempt to win a third straight world championship.

The squads of England, Spain and Portugal have played the most competitive minutes in the past year, according to FIFPRO research which was hampered by poor data collection for women’s soccer in some countries outside Europe. Those European powers have also suffered an epidemic of serious knee injuries for star players.

Only Europe had a dedicated, stand-alone qualifying tournament for the Women’s World Cup while other confederations’ games counted also as a continental championship or Olympics qualifiers. FIFPRO research showed Brazil played 18 friendly games in a row while Colombia and Argentina both had 16.

“We just feel that denies players further opportunity to have competitive and consequentially meaningful games,” said Sarah Gregorius, FIFPRO strategy director for women’s soccer.

Even the two-time defending champion United States relies heavily on friendlies rather than competitive action.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League also is ahead of other confederations in giving international competition to club teams. FIFA has targeted a Women’s Club World Cup since at least 2019 but no clear project has yet emerged.

“Some players only have access to around 20 matches per year which is just not enough,” Gregorius said in an online briefing. “The professionalization and league expansion is not happening as quick as we’d like to see.”

Gregorius noted a “large disparity in domestic club structures” which sees Tokyo Olympic champion Canada still without a women’s league, while some national leagues have as few as 12 rounds.

Women’s soccer is growing fast and its signature tournament has doubled in size in just 12 years – from 16 teams at the 2011 edition to 32 teams now.

The rapid expansion could risk lop-sided games like the 13-0 win for the United States over Thailand in a group-stage game four years ago.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is a fantastic celebration of the women’s game but is also a time to analyze the sometimes-patchy development of the sport,” FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said in a statement.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup