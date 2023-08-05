FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Sports

Fox and Telemundo see great ratings for American women, but rest of Women’s World Cup struggles

South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy's Benedetta Orsi, center right, during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
1 of 2 | 

South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy’s Benedetta Orsi, center right, during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
United States' Alex Morgan, center, reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 of 2 | 

United States’ Alex Morgan, center, reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By JOE REEDY
 
Fans of the United States women’s soccer team remained faithful viewers no matter what hour the game was on.

The Americans three group stage matches at the Women’s World Cup had an average combined English- and Spanish-language audience of of 5,256,000.

Trying to replicate that over the next four matches will be a difficult task.

With its second-place finish in Group E, the remaining U.S. matches will take place overnight. Had the Americans won the group, its round of 16 and quarterfinal matches would have been in prime time.

Australia and New Zealand are 14-16 hours ahead of New York and 17-19 hours ahead of Los Angeles.

“We knew that there was no flexibility in making changes to the schedule for the knockout rounds. We had our eyes wide open going in,” Fox EVP, Head of Strategy and Analytics Mike Mulvihill said. “FIFA was really helpful in setting up the schedule for the group state and getting us in position that if the U.S. had won the group, we would have had a couple more prime time exposures. But this is the risk you accept in a worldwide event like this. You can’t have total flexibility for the U.S. audience.”

The July 21 match against Vietnam (6.26 million) and July 26 vs. the Netherlands (7.93 million) were both in prime time and drew the two largest combined audiences for a group stage match involving the American women.

The July 31 draw against Portugal, which took place at 3 a.m. EDT, was 1,560,000.

Sunday’s match against Sweden begins at 5 a.m. EDT. Should the U.S. advance, the Aug. 11 match against Japan or Norway would take place at 3:30 a.m. EDT.

The Aug. 15 semifinals are at 4 a.m. EDT and the Aug. 20 final will start at 6 a.m. EDT.

Despite one of the matches taking place overnight, the overall U.S. group stage ratings increased.

Fox’s average of 4,345,000 was an 11% increase over four years ago, when the tournament took place in France.

The Spanish-language average of 911,000 is up 57% compared to 2019. Telemundo and Adobe Analytics found that streaming accounted for 40% of the viewership.

When it comes to the rest of the Women’s World Cup though, the tournament has struggled to maintain audiences due to the time difference,

Through 46 matches, the tournament is averaging 610,000 viewers on Fox and FS1, a 37% decrease from 2019 (968,000).

The Spanish-language average of 135,000 across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms is down 30% from four years ago (194,000).

Sports writer based in Los Angeles.