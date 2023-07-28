FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo

United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
United States fans cheer during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
United States' Trinity Rodman is airborne as she attempts to control the ball during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
United States’ Trinity Rodman is airborne as she attempts to control the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup drew 7.93 million viewers, making it the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a group stage match involving the American women.

The first U.S. match on Friday night against Vietnam had a combined audience of 6.26 million.

The game on Thursday afternoon in Wellington, New Zealand, which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday night, averaged 6,429,000 viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 8.45 million for the final 15 minutes.

The previous U.S. English-language Women’s World Cup group stage mark was 5,337,000 in 2019 for a game against Chile.

Wednesday night’s match ranks seventh in most viewers for a Women’s World Cup match on Fox, ABC or ESPN. It is the third most-watched, non-final, surpassed only by the 2015 and 2019 U.S. semifinal matches.

The Spanish-language audience of 1.51 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the second-largest Women’s World Cup audience regardless of round. It was just shy of the 1.55 million that viewed the 2019 final, which was also between the Americans and the Dutch.

Telemundo is a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.

Ratings for the next U.S. match on Tuesday against Portugal are likely to show a marked decrease because it will kick off at 3 a.m. EDT.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports