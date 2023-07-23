Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Jamaica uses crowdfunding, focus to hit Women’s World Cup high point against France

France's Amel Majri, right, vies for the ball with Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
1 of 7 | 

France’s Amel Majri, right, vies for the ball with Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, left, heads the ball next to France's Kadidiatou Diani during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
2 of 7 | 

Jamaica’s Deneisha Blackwood, left, heads the ball next to France’s Kadidiatou Diani during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaica's goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer leaps at the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
3 of 7 | 

Jamaica’s goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer leaps at the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaican fans celebrate after their team drew 0-0 during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
4 of 7 | 

Jamaican fans celebrate after their team drew 0-0 during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, center, celebrates with teammates and coaching staff after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
5 of 7 | 

Jamaica’s Deneisha Blackwood, center, celebrates with teammates and coaching staff after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaica's players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
6 of 7 | 

Jamaica’s players celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Wendie Renard greets France's Estelle Cascarino after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
7 of 7 | 

France’s Wendie Renard greets France’s Estelle Cascarino after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ABBY HALPIN
 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — The Jamaica “Reggae Girlz,” a team ranked 38 spots lower than No. 5 France, held Les Bleues to a scoreless draw Sunday to score their first-ever Women’s World Cup point.

Afterward, while the French players appeared gloomy, the Jamaica players embraced each other on the Sydney Football Stadium field and cheered.

To get here, they relied on family, friends and fans to cover some of their expenses.

Other news
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Jamaica holds France to a 0-0 draw in a surprising Women’s World Cup opener
Jamaica produced one of the biggest surprises of the Women’s World Cup so far by holding France to a 0-0 draw.
Netherlands' Stefanie Van der Gragt, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands scores early then shuts down Portugal 1-0 at Women’s World Cup
Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a header in the 13th minute, leading Netherlands to a 1-0 win over Portugal at the Women’s World Cup as the 2019 finalists began their tournament run.
Brazil's Marta, left, practices footwork with teammates during warm up in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made the historic declaration that all public servants can take time off work during Brazil's World Cup matches and encouraged private businesses to allow the same. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Marta enters her sixth Women’s World Cup seeking scoring record, Brazil’s first championship
Brazil starts its ninth appearance in the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches.
Sweden's Elin Rubensson, right, and South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Amanda Ilestedt’s late goal gives Sweden 2-1 win over South Africa at Women’s World Cup
Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 89th minute to give Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in its Group G opener at the Women’s World Cup Sunday.

“The past few years, to be honest, it’s been tough,” goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer said. “We always have support from outside of the federation that we need. Without them, we probably wouldn’t be here.”

In the months leading up to the team’s departure to Australia, Jamaica midfielder Havana Solaun’s mother, Sandra Phillips-Brower, launched a GoFundMe, named Reggae Girlz Rise Up, for the team.

The GoFundMe raised around $50,000. A separate fundraiser totaled more than $45,000.

“My mom is very much so a go-getter,” Solaun said after Sunday’s 0-0 draw. “She’s obviously a big fan and she was just like, ‘I want to help in whatever way I can.’”

Last month, the Reggae Girlz released a statement on social media expressing their “utmost disappointment with the Jamaica Football Federation.” Jamaica is among several Women’s World Cup teams that have expressed frustration over pay issues and national-team budget cuts.

Jamaica’s players claimed that they have not received payment that is guaranteed in their contracts. Due to budget constraints, Jamaica has had to miss valuable practice time, including several friendly matches leading up to this year’s tournament.

During a pre-match news conference, Jamaica forward Atlanta Primus said the Reggae Girlz will not discuss the money issues during the tournament.

“We’re very much here to play and that’s our primary focus,” she said.

They showed that focus in holding a French team that has finished as high as fourth in the Women’s World Cup, reaching the semifinals in 2011. The Reggae Girlz have qualified once before, in 2019, when they went scoreless throughout their group-stage matches.

Their next chance to play comes against Panama on July 29. The only thing dampening the excitement for the match is the fact that the Reggae Girlz will be without team captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, due to a red card she received in stoppage time in the match Sunday.

—-

Abby Halpin is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

—-

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports