Bacha, De Almeida out of France’s opening Women’s World Cup game versus Jamaica

By TORI NEWMAN
 
SYDNEY (AP) — France, considered a top contender at the Women’s World Cup, will be missing two starters in its opening match against Jamaica on Sunday.

Defender Elisa De Almeida sustained a leg injury two days ago in practice and “can’t put her foot down,” coach Hervé Renard said. Forward Selma Bacha, who sprained an ankle in a warm-up game versus Australia on July 14, is also sidelined.

“Now she’s running,” Renard said of Bacha. “But we won’t take any risks.”

Renard was confident Bacha would be available for France’s match against Brazil on July 29, in Brisbane. No. 5-ranked France and No. 8 Brazil are likely to compete for the top spot in Group F, which also includes World Cup first-timer Panama.

Bacha returned to practice on Thursday, the same day De Almeida was injured.

“We’re happy that she’s smiling again,” Renard said of Bacha, who has 17 caps for Les Bleus. “She’s in good shape.”

De Almeida and Bacha are on the World Cup roster for the first time.

Tori Newman is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports