Sports

France ends Morocco’s run and advances to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup

France's Kenza Dali is congratulated by teammate Kadidiatou Diani, right, after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
1 of 6 | 

France’s Kenza Dali is congratulated by teammate Kadidiatou Diani, right, after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
France's Kenza Dali, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
2 of 6 | 

France’s Kenza Dali, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
France's Kadidiatou Diani, left, celebrates with her teammates on the bench after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
3 of 6 | 

France’s Kadidiatou Diani, left, celebrates with her teammates on the bench after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Morocco's Anissa Lahmari, right, and France's Elisa De Almeida battle for the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
4 of 6 | 

Morocco’s Anissa Lahmari, right, and France’s Elisa De Almeida battle for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
France's Kenza Dali, right, and Morocco's Anissa Lahmari compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
5 of 6 | 

France’s Kenza Dali, right, and Morocco’s Anissa Lahmari compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
France's Wendie Renard, centre, runs between Morocco's Ibtissam Jraidi, left, and Sakina Ouzraoui during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
6 of 6 | 

France’s Wendie Renard, centre, runs between Morocco’s Ibtissam Jraidi, left, and Sakina Ouzraoui during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
 
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice and France advanced to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Morocco on Tuesday.

France’s all-time leading scorer, Le Sommer struck once in each half as her country moved into a showdown with co-host Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer saw the French take a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium.

Le Sommer headed in a fourth in the second half to complete the win and end Morocco’s historic run at the World Cup.

The Moroccans, on debut at the tournament, became the first Arab nation to advance to the knockout stage.

The Atlas Lions were the first Arab team to register a win in the competition by beating South Korea in the group stage. They followed that by upsetting group winner Colombia to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of No. 2-ranked Germany.

But overcoming France, one of the tournament favorites, was a step too far for Reynald Pedros’ team.

France next face Australia, which is co-hosting the tournament with New Zealand.

The Matildas advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Denmark 2-0 on Monday, with star striker Sam Kerr returning from calf injury to make her first appearance at this World Cup.

