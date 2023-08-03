FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sports

Second-ranked Germany eliminated in group stage of Women’s World Cup after 1-1 draw with South Korea

Germany's Lena Oberdorf, left, and teammate Melanie Leupolz react following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany’s Lena Oberdorf, left, and teammate Melanie Leupolz react following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany's Lena Oberdorf reacts following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Germany’s Lena Oberdorf reacts following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Germany's Lea Schueller reacts following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany’s Lea Schueller reacts following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
German players react following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
German players react following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany's Alexandra Popp reacts with referee Anna-Marie Keighley during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts with referee Anna-Marie Keighley during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, receives treatment from trainers during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, receives treatment from trainers during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany's Lea Schueller and South Korea's Kim Hye-ri, right, compete to head the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany’s Lea Schueller and South Korea’s Kim Hye-ri, right, compete to head the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
South Korea's Cho So-hyun, left, reacts following a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
South Korea’s Cho So-hyun, left, reacts following a corner kick during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
The German team embrace on the field after defeating the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
The German team embrace on the field after defeating the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany's Chantal Hagel kneels on the pitch following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Germany’s Chantal Hagel kneels on the pitch following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
South Korea's Kim Hye-ri, left, kicks the ball clear of Germany's Alexandra Popp during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
South Korea’s Kim Hye-ri, left, kicks the ball clear of Germany’s Alexandra Popp during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
German players react following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
German players react following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
By MOLLY LEE
 
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two-time champion Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time ever at the Women’s World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea in a tense group finale.

Morocco’s 1-0 win over Colombia in Perth added pressure on a German team that then needed to beat South Korea in Brisbane to advance. The last two group-stage games of the tournament kicked off simultaneously Thursday night on opposite sides of Australia.

Germany pushed forward in search of the winning goal, knowing the equation required to advance. Led by the head of captain Alexandra Popp, the Germans created numerous scoring opportunities but couldn’t find the winner.

Colombia finished atop Group H and Morocco took second place with six points, a remarkable turnaround after being routed 6-0 by Germany in its debut game at the tournament. No. 2-ranked Germany, finalists at the 2022 Euros, finished with four points.

KEY MOMENTS

South Korea struck in the sixth minute when a defense-splitting pass from Lee Young-ju found Cho So-hyun, who produced a calm finish after a perfectly timed run into open space.

In the 42nd, Popp equalized for Germany with a towering header off a cross from Svenja Huth.

Germany chased the winning goal throughout the second half. The Germans had a would-be winning goal from Popp overturned by VAR in the 57th. Just a few minutes later, Popp went close to scoring with another header but was denied by the crossbar.

Germany’s final scoring opportunities came in the 11th and 12th minutes of stoppage time when two shots from Sydney Lohmann missed wide and high.

WHY IT MATTERS

Germany, the second-ranked team in the world, failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in nine appearances in the Women’s World Cup.

South Korea finished in last place in the group with one point but can take away something from the tournament after holding the two-time champions to a draw.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

“We need some time to process what has happened and to be able to find some confidence again. At this stage, we know that our squad is good, but we were not good enough in these last two games.” — Alexandra Popp, Germany forward.

WHAT’S NEXT

As third and fourth place finishers in the group, Germany and South Korea will each be heading home.

Colombia will face Jamaica in Melbourne, while Morocco will head to Adelaide to take on France in the round-of-16.

Molly Lee is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup