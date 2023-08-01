Denmark beats Haiti 2-0 to set up a round of 16 encounter with Women’s World Cup co-host Australia

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Sports

Denmark beats Haiti 2-0 to set up a round of 16 encounter with Women’s World Cup co-host Australia

Denmark players celebrate their victory at the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
1 of 6 | 

Denmark players celebrate their victory at the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark players celebrate their victory at the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
2 of 6 | 

Denmark players celebrate their victory at the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark's Sanne Troelsgaard celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
3 of 6 | 

Denmark’s Sanne Troelsgaard celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark's Janni Thomsen, centre, challenges for the ball with Haiti's Nerilia Mondesir during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
4 of 6 | 

Denmark’s Janni Thomsen, centre, challenges for the ball with Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Haiti's Batcheba Louis, left, Haiti's Nerilia Mondesir, centre, Haiti's Sherly Jeudy reacts disappointed after the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
5 of 6 | 

Haiti’s Batcheba Louis, left, Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir, centre, Haiti’s Sherly Jeudy reacts disappointed after the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark players celebrate their victory at the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
6 of 6 | 

Denmark players celebrate their victory at the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
By Associated Press
 
Share

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Denmark advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 1995 after beating Haiti 2-0 on Tuesday in its last group-stage match. The win sets up a round of 16 matchup against tournament co-host Australia in Sydney next Monday.

Denmark’s goals came courtesy of a penalty kick by Pernille Harder in the 21st minute and a calm finish by Sanne Troelsgaard in stoppage time. Haiti exits the tournament without any goals or points to show for its World Cup debut despite pushing Group D winner England all the way in its opener.

KEY MOMENTS

A handball from Haiti’s Dayana Pierre-Louis led to a penalty kick for Denmark in the 21st minute. Star forward Pernille Harder sent the keeper the wrong way to score her 71st career international goal. It was the third penalty Haiti conceded in as many games in Australia.

Other news
US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
The US lacks that 2019 magic at this Women’s World Cup
England's Lauren James, right, heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Lauren James scores twice as England routs China 6-1 at the Women’s World Cup
United States' Alex Morgan, right, reacts after a missed shot at goal with Portugal's Diana Gomes during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Relieved Americans escape and move on at the Women’s World Cup

Sanne Troelsgaard put the game out of reach in the 10th minute of stoppage time with a composed finish after a Danish counterattack.

Despite its efforts, Haiti was unable to create many scoring opportunities. Denmark limited Haiti to two shots on target, earning its second shutout of the group stage.

WHY IT MATTERS

With the win, Denmark placed second to England in Group D and booked its place in the knockout stage. The Danes, who are making their first World Cup appearance since 2007, will face co-host Australia in the round of 16 in Sydney.

WHAT’S NEXT

Denmark will play Group B winner Australia in Sydney on Monday, Aug. 7 in the round of 16. Haiti is out of the tournament after finishing last in Group D.

___

Luke Winstel contributed to this report from Brisbane, Australia.

___

Winstel is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup