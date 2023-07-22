Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Haiti’s spirited performance gives a loss to England the feel of a win at the Women’s World Cup

Haiti's goalkeeper Kerly Theus, left, claims a cross ahead of England's Alessia Russo during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
1 of 6 | 

Haiti’s goalkeeper Kerly Theus, left, claims a cross ahead of England’s Alessia Russo during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Alex Greenwood, left, battles for the ball with Haiti's Louis Batcheba during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
2 of 6 | 

England’s Alex Greenwood, left, battles for the ball with Haiti’s Louis Batcheba during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Haiti's Melchie Dumornay competes for the ball with England's Lucy Bronze during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
3 of 6 | 

Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay competes for the ball with England’s Lucy Bronze during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Alex Greenwood embraces Haiti's Melchie Dumonay after the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. England won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
4 of 6 | 

England’s Alex Greenwood embraces Haiti’s Melchie Dumonay after the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. England won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Haiti players pose for a team group before the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
5 of 6 | 

Haiti players pose for a team group before the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Millie Bright, left, challenges Haiti's Nerilia Mondesir during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
6 of 6 | 

England’s Millie Bright, left, challenges Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BROOKE EVANS
 
Share

Brisbane, Australia (AP) — Despite a narrow 1-0 loss in its opening match of the Women’s World Cup, Haiti treated fans to a spirited performance against European champion England.

The kind of spirit showed was nothing new for a Haiti squad that has faced a difficult journey just to make it to the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, arriving for its World Cup debut with no sponsors and no home games to prepare.

The Haitians are representing a struggling nation that had been waiting nearly half a century to play on the game’s biggest stage. Its last involvement was when Haiti’s men’s team played in the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.

Other news
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard , center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0 at Women’s World Cup
Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup in Perth.
Norway's Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Highlights from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup
United States' Sophia Smith scores her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sophia Smith wows in her Women’s World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment
Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U.S. national team who are playing in their first Women’s World Cup.
England's goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, right, and England's Millie Bright react after the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. England won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for Euro champions at Women’s World Cup
England has beaten Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener for the European champions against a team on debut at the tournament.

“We’re very proud of our performance,” coach Nicholas Delépine said. “We’ve worked very hard and for us it was a huge test. We were very close to England. We were very close.”

Due to violence in Haiti, the team was forced to close its training facilities and play some of its home games in the neighboring Dominican Republic.

After securing one of the last three spots in the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Chile in the intercontinental playoffs in New Zealand in February, the team that is ranked 53rd in the world was given the difficult task of facing England in its first match.

Regardless, Delépine’s team played a direct and physical style that impressed England coach Sarina Wiegman, who predicted Haiti would give a tough time to Group D rivals Denmark and China.

“They were really quick and really athletic,” Wiegman said. “I think the other two countries are going to really struggle with them.”

The Haitians caused trouble for England from start to finish, with several scoring opportunities created by France-based forward Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay. Despite being only 19, Dumornay seemed right at home against her more experienced counterparts.

“It was a great game tonight,” Dumornay said. “It was a very physical game for both teams. England has players that are dangerous but we do, too.”

Haiti was also stubborn in defense, thwarting repeated attacks from England and only conceding after a retaken penalty kick. After an initial VAR review confirmed that the ball touched the hand of Batcheba Louis following an England corner kick, goalkeeper Kerly Théus lunged to her right to save Georgia Stanway’s initial shot from the penalty spot. Theus was judged to have left her line early, however, and Stanway converted her second opportunity in the 29th minute.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere according to UNICEF. The nation was rocked by a devastating earthquake in 2010 that left more than 316,000 people dead or missing and more than 1.3 million homeless.

Organized crime in Haiti has increased over the last decade, especially after the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse in July of 2021.

For players like Dumornay, Saturday’s game was a chance to bring some joy to the people of her country and show those watching around the world what she and her teammates are capable of accomplishing.

They will have at least two more chances to do so when they play against China in Adelaide next Friday and against Denmark in Perth, on Australia’s west cost, on Aug. 1.

“We know that together we can do a lot,” Durmornay said. “If we can do that against England, we can do anything against anyone.”

___

Brooke Evans is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports