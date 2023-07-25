FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Sports

Ada Hegerberg does not start Norway’s critical match against Switzerland at Women’s World Cup

Norway's Ada Hegerberg plays the ball during a warm up session before the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway’s Ada Hegerberg plays the ball during a warm up session before the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Norway's Ada Hegerberg reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway’s Ada Hegerberg reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Norway's Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Norway’s Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Norway striker and former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg was seen walking back into the tunnel moments before her country’s Women’s World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday, despite being named to the starting lineup.

Initially listed as a possible substitute for the match, Sophie Roman Haug started in Hegerberg’s place as Norway’s striker.

The team’s official Twitter account quoted national team doctor Trygve Hunemo saying that “Ada Hegerberg got a feeling in the groin on the last sprint during the warm-up.”

Last year’s European Championship marked Hegerberg’s return to international soccer after previously not appearing for Norway in five years. Following the 2017 European Championship, Hegerberg left the team in protest of the unequal treatment of the men’s and women’s squads by the Norwegian federation.

Hegerberg has the most goals of any current Norwegian player (16) and has appeared for her country 32 times.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports