Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan selected US captains ahead of the Women’s World Cup

Alex Morgan, left, and Lindsey Horan speak to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Alex Morgan, left, and Lindsey Horan speak to reporters during the 2023 Women’s World Cup media day for the United States Women’s National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Lindsey Horan speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Lindsey Horan speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women’s World Cup media day for the United States Women’s National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

FILE - United States' Alex Morgan in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - United States’ Alex Morgan in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE - United States forward Alex Morgan, center, lifts the SheBelieves Cup with teammates after they won a soccer match against Brazil 2-0 Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE - United States forward Alex Morgan, center, lifts the SheBelieves Cup with teammates after they won a soccer match against Brazil 2-0 Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup.

The team made the move because captain Becky Sauerbrunn has an injured foot and won’t be at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

When Horan and Morgan are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the armband.

“We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement on Friday. “They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup.”

Horan currently plays for the French Club Lyon, while Morgan plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League. They are among 18 players who have captained the U.S. team.

Morgan, playing in her fourth World Cup, has 121 goals in 206 appearances for the United States. Horan has scored 27 goals in 128 games and will be making her second World Cup appearance.

The United States plays Wales in a final tune-up match on Sunday in San Jose, California, before leaving for the World Cup. The tournament starts on July 20.

The United States has won the last two World Cups and four overall.

More AP coverage of the Women’s World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup