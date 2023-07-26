President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Sports

Ireland’s McCabe scores directly from a corner kick against Canada at Women’s World Cup

Ireland's Katie McCabe reacts during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
1 of 5 | 

Ireland’s Katie McCabe reacts during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
The ball goes straight into the net from a corner for the opening goal by Ireland's Katie McCabe during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
2 of 5 | 

The ball goes straight into the net from a corner for the opening goal by Ireland’s Katie McCabe during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland's Katie McCabe celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal from a corner during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
3 of 5 | 

Ireland’s Katie McCabe celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal from a corner during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
The ball goes straight into the net from a corner for the opening goal by Ireland's Katie McCabe during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
4 of 5 | 

The ball goes straight into the net from a corner for the opening goal by Ireland’s Katie McCabe during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland's Katie McCabe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a corner during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
5 of 5 | 

Ireland’s Katie McCabe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a corner during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
 
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Ireland captain Katie McCabe scored directly from a corner kick against Olympic champion Canada at the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Ireland’s first goal ever at the Women’s World Cup could be a contender for goal of the tournament, with McCabe firing her country into the lead after four minutes at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium.

Goals direct from corners are extremely rare in soccer.

McCabe launched the ball into the box from the right side. It was too high for any players to get a touch and curled into the far corner to spark celebrations from Ireland’s players and fans.

Ireland is coming off a 1-0 loss in its tournament debut last week against co-host Australia.

Canada drew 0-0 with Nigeria in its opening game.

___

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup