FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist, centre, embraces teammate Madelen Janogy after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Women’s World Cup: Sweden will face the US
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing
Sports

Italians in tears after shocking loss knocks them out of Women’s World Cup

Italy's Giada Greggi reacts after loosing the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
1 of 6 | 

Italy’s Giada Greggi reacts after loosing the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italy's Valentina Giacinti reacts after loosing the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
2 of 6 | 

Italy’s Valentina Giacinti reacts after loosing the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italian players react after loosing the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
3 of 6 | 

Italian players react after loosing the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italy's Cristiana Girelli reacts after loosing the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
4 of 6 | 

Italy’s Cristiana Girelli reacts after loosing the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italy's Cristiana Girelli cries after loosing the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
5 of 6 | 

Italy’s Cristiana Girelli cries after loosing the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italy's Cristiana Girelli reacts after loosing the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
6 of 6 | 

Italy’s Cristiana Girelli reacts after loosing the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By JOE LISTER
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy’s players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup.

The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday’s Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana.

South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful prayers in the hallway leading to their locker room.

The Italians left in tears and unable to explain the upset.

More Women’s World Cup Coverage
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist, centre, embraces teammate Madelen Janogy after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden wins Group G at Women’s World Cup to advance to showdown with the United States
Jamaica's Khadija Shaw, right, celebrates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Jamaica reaches knockout round for the first time, eliminating Marta’s Brazil at Women’s World Cup
South Africa's Hildah Magaia, second from right, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Magaia provides as South Africa beats Italy to reach last 16 at Women’s World Cup for the 1st time

“I really don’t know,” goalkeeper Francesca Durante said after the match. “I don’t know what didn’t work.”

Nearly every player took the blame for the early elimination, even Arianna Caruso, who scored both of Italy’s goals.

“I don’t think I can find the right words in this moment,” Caruso said. “I am not happy because we scored two goals and we didn’t do anything.”

Italy’s problems against South Africa began before Wednesday night’s game: a brutal 4-0 loss to Sweden was perhaps too difficult to overcome, even with a spot in the round of 16 at stake.

“I’m sure that the game against Sweden and all the goals we conceded affected our trust, our confidence, our peace of mind,” said Italy coach Milena Bertolini. “I think it’s clear that today the emotional side was actually an important factor.”

The Italians were slowed by more than their emotions.

An own goal from Benedetta Orsi came from poor communication in the backfield and allowed South Africa to regain momentum after falling down by a goal. Then Italy’s inability to close out the match allowed Kgatlana to take the game away after a nice pass from Hildah Magaia.

Put simply by Bertolini: “I think that South Africa played better than us and deserved to win.”

It was Italy’s fourth Women’s World Cup, where it has twice made the quarterfinals, most recently in 2019.

The loss doesn’t destroy the future of Italian women’s soccer, though. The Italians fielded 16-year-old Guiliana Dragoni, one of the tournament’s youngest stars, in all three of their matches.

So as difficult as the loss was, Italian women’s soccer could be set for a rebuild.

“It’s a fig that is hard to swallow,” Bertolini said. “I believe that as far as the future of Italian female soccer is concerned, I think we do have a future.”

___

Joe Lister is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

—-

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup