Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Netherlands scores early then shuts down Portugal 1-0 at Women’s World Cup

Netherlands' Stefanie Van der Gragt, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
1 of 4 | 

Netherlands’ Stefanie Van der Gragt, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portugal's Jessica Silva, front, controls the ball against Netherlands' Victoria Pelova during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
2 of 4 | 

Portugal’s Jessica Silva, front, controls the ball against Netherlands’ Victoria Pelova during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portugal's Diana Gomes, center left, receives a yellow card during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
3 of 4 | 

Portugal’s Diana Gomes, center left, receives a yellow card during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Netherlands' Danielle Van de Donk, right, receives a yellow card during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
4 of 4 | 

Netherlands’ Danielle Van de Donk, right, receives a yellow card during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ELLEN McINTYRE
 
Share

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a header in the 13th minute, leading the Netherlands to a 1-0 win over Portugal at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday as the 2019 finalists began their tournament run.

The Dutch defender gathered herself as teammate Sherida Spitse lofted a corner kick her way, then headed the ball across the goal into the far side of the net. An offside review delayed the celebration.

The goal by the 30-year-old van der Gragt, who plans to retire after the Women’s World Cup, was the quickest first goal of the tournament. The Dutch controlled the tempo of the game — Portugal’s first shot of the match didn’t come until the 82nd minute.

Other news
Brazil's Marta, left, practices footwork with teammates during warm up in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made the historic declaration that all public servants can take time off work during Brazil's World Cup matches and encouraged private businesses to allow the same. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Marta enters her sixth Women’s World Cup seeking scoring record, Brazil’s first championship
Brazil starts its ninth appearance in the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches.
Sweden's Elin Rubensson, right, and South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Amanda Ilestedt’s late goal gives Sweden 2-1 win over South Africa at Women’s World Cup
Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 89th minute to give Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in its Group G opener at the Women’s World Cup Sunday.
Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina, left, and Fatima Gharbi walk around the ground during a familiarization tour ahead of their Women's World Cup Group H match against Germany in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. When Benzina steps onto the pitch Monday evening, she will be first player to compete in a senior-level FIFA Women's World Cup wearing a hijab. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Morocco, Benzina set to make Women’s World Cup history in a game against Germany
Nouhaila Benzina will make history when she steps onto the field for Morocco’s first match of the Women’s World Cup against Germany — and not just as a player for the first Arab or North African nation ever in the tournament.
England's Rachel Daly waves to the crowds after a 1-0 victory in the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
England won, but it was a far from convincing start to its Women’s World Cup bid
At least England’s campaign got off to a winning start at the Women’s World Cup. That was important for the European champions and one of the title contenders.

The meeting with the Netherlands, ranked No. 9 in the world, marked Portugal’s first-ever tournament appearance.

On hand were 11,991 spectators, who were sheltered from the rain inside Dunedin’s covered Forsyth Barr Stadium, known as the Glasshouse, which has a capacity of 25,947.

Though most of the crowd appeared to be Dutch fans, a small but mighty group of Portuguese supporters with flags and team apparel banged on drums throughout the game, the beat echoing across the venue.

KEY MOMENTS

Van der Gragt’s first-half goal gave the Dutch a lead and allowed them to play lockdown defense. Both teams played a physical game, but Portugal was unable to match the Netherlands’ technical mastery.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Dutch victory raises the stakes for their upcoming rematch with two-time defending world champion United States, which defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in that 2019 final. A winner in that match will gain control of Group E and could very well wrap up a berth in the knockout stage.

Portugal failed to break through and become the first of the eight newcomers in the Women’s World Cup to get a win.

WHAT’S NEXT

Netherlands heads to the Group E showdown against the U.S. on Thursday in Wellington. Portugal faces Vietnam, which didn’t get a single shot on goal in its 3-0 loss to the Americans, also on Thursday. That match is in Hamilton, with the loser likely out of contention for the round of 16.

__

Ellen McIntyre is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports