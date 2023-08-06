Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles returns to competition
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

Netherlands' Jill Roord, right celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
1 of 6 | 

Netherlands’ Jill Roord, right celebrates with teammates after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Netherlands' Kerstin Casparij, left, and Netherlands' goalkeeper Daphne Van Domselaar celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
2 of 6 | 

Netherlands’ Kerstin Casparij, left, and Netherlands’ goalkeeper Daphne Van Domselaar celebrates after winning the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
South Africa's Tiisetso Makhubela, left, and Kholosa Biyana react after the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
3 of 6 | 

South Africa’s Tiisetso Makhubela, left, and Kholosa Biyana react after the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Netherlands' Victoria Pelova, left and South Africa's Hildah Magaia vie for the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
4 of 6 | 

Netherlands’ Victoria Pelova, left and South Africa’s Hildah Magaia vie for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana (11) shoots at goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
5 of 6 | 

South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana (11) shoots at goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
South Africa's Noko Matlou salutes supporters at the end of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
6 of 6 | 

South Africa’s Noko Matlou salutes supporters at the end of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
By JAMES ROBSON
 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — Netherlands advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over South Africa.

Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn scored in each half at the Sydney Football Stadium to secure the 2019 runners-up a place in the last eight.

But South Africa, one of the surprise teams of the tournament, gave the Dutch some nervous moments, forcing goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar into a string of saves to keep Thembi Kgatlana at bay.

Netherlands lost to the U.S. team in the World Cup final four years ago and look like contenders again after finishing above the Americans in Group E.

Other news
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana, right, celebrates with teammate Sibulele Holweni after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
South Africa is out to cause another upset against Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup
Japan's players celebrate after Hinata Miyazawa scored their third goal during the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Miyazawa scores her 5th goal of Women’s World Cup as Japan beats Norway 3-1 to reach quarterfinals
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy's Benedetta Orsi, center right, during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Fox and Telemundo see great ratings for American women, but rest of Women’s World Cup struggles

South Africa had already exceeded expectations by advancing to the knockout stage for the first time after its dramatic 3-2 win over Italy in its final group game.

But goals from Roord in the ninth minute and Beerensteyn in the 68th, after an error from keeper Kaylin Swart, ended its unlikely run.

Netherlands went close to taking the lead just before Roord’s goal when Esmee Brugts swung in a curling shot that Swart had to push over the bar.

Roord struck from the resulting corner.

Sherida Spitse’s cross was headed toward goal by Lieke Martens, which forced Swart into action again. But from her save, the ball looped in the air and Roord headed over the line from close range to score her fourth goal of the tournament.

Danielle van de Donk was close to extending the lead but was denied by the feet of Swart from inside the box, and Kgatlana tested Van Domselaar as South Africa showed its threat on the break.

Kgatlana came closer still when through on goal just before the halftime, but couldn’t find a way past Van Domselaar.

South Africa ended the half the stronger as Kgatlana repeatedly burst beyond the Netherlands defense.

Its response to going behind was even more impressive, considering it had to contend with injuries to Jermaine Seoposenwe and Bambanani Mbane in the first half.

Netherlands regained control after the restart and the Dutch thought they’d doubled their lead when Martens turned and converted in the 54th. But their celebrations were cut short when it was ruled out on VAR review for offside.

South Africa offered little threat as it struggled to get possession and Netherlands scored its second after an error from Swart.

Beerensteyn’s weak shot should have been easily caught by Swart, but she allowed it to squirm out of her control and over the line.

Just as in the first half, Netherlands’ goal sparked a reaction from the South African players and Linda Motlhalo was denied when Van Domselaar pushed her low effort round the post.

The only negative for Netherlands was a yellow card for Van de Donk, who will now miss the quarterfinal match against Spain.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup