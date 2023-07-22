Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
New Zealand Women’s World Cup team evacuated because of hotel fire in second security incident

New Zealand players pose for a group photo before the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
New Zealand’s Women’s World Cup squad had to be evacuated from a downtown hotel on Saturday night after several small fires broke out.

New Zealand have police charged a 34-year-old man with burglary and arson and said he is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday

It was the second security incident within three days at the World Cup, following a fatal shooting near team hotels on the first morning of the tournament.

About 7:45 p.m. local time Saturday, the Football Ferns were briefly evacuated from the Pullman Hotel after a fire was reported. All of the players were safe and accounted for, the team said.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to the New Zealand Herald newspaper. Several small fires were found in the hotel that fire officials determined to be suspicious.

It was unclear whether the incident was connected to the World Cup.

New Zealand is co-hosting the Women’s World Cup with Australia. On the morning of New Zealand’s opening match at Auckland’s Eden Park on Thursday a gunman opened fire at a construction site in downtown Auckland, killing two people. The assailant died after a shootout with police. Five people were wounded.

A moment of silence for the victims was held before New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0.

The New Zealand team continues group play at the tournament on Tuesday with a match against the Philippines in Wellington.

