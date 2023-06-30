FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Co-host New Zealand's squad includes 10 players who'll be making their Women's World Cup debut

FILE - New Zealand's Jitka Klimkova gestures during an international friendly soccer match against South Korea at Goyang stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on Nov. 30, 2021. Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time. The team was unveiled Friday, June 30, 2023, after head coach Klimkova trimmed the squad from 33 to 23 following a seven-week training camp, the longest in the New Zealand team’s history.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

FILE - New Zealand’s Jitka Klimkova gestures during an international friendly soccer match against South Korea at Goyang stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on Nov. 30, 2021. Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time. The team was unveiled Friday, June 30, 2023, after head coach Klimkova trimmed the squad from 33 to 23 following a seven-week training camp, the longest in the New Zealand team’s history.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

By STEVE McMORRAN
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time.

The team was unveiled Friday after head coach Jitka Klimkova trimmed the squad from 33 to 23 following a seven-week training camp, the longest in the New Zealand team’s history.

“I believe we have selected a good balance of youth and experience across the squad, from the 10 players making their debuts to other members of the group who have appeared at multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups,” Klimkova said.

“With the extra motivation and excitement surrounding the event on home soil, we now need the country to get behind the team as we look to inspire our nation and deliver one of our best ever performances.”

The tournament is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns face a massive task as they have never won a match at a World Cup or progressed beyond the group stage.

The formal roster announcement took place at Auckland’s Eden Park stadium, regarded as the home of New Zealand rugby, where the home team will play the opening match of the World Cup against Norway on July 20.

Among those present was Ian Foster, the coach of the All Blacks rugby team whose daughter Michaela was selected in the team.

The ceremony was attended by members of the first New Zealand women’s team, which was formed in 1975 and won the Asian Women’s Cup.

A member of the 1975 team, Barbara Cox, called the World Cup the “most momentous occassion in the history of football in New Zealand.”

Team captain Ali Riley missed the event because she currently is with her Angel City club in the United States. Ria Percival, who is the the team’s co-captain, will be playing in her fifth World Cup.

“It’s great to have all these former Ferns who have built this legacy here today and for us to acknowledge and recognize all of you,” Percival said. “Without you we wouldn’t be here today.

“To the girls, I’m proud of you all. We’ve all worked hard, every one of us.”

She said the World Cup on home soil was “something huge that we all dream of.”

“We’re just proud, we’re ready to go and we want to inspire the next generation.”

The only major surprise in the squad was the omission of Glasgow City defender Meikayla Moore. The 27-year-old Moore has played 63 times for the Football Ferns and started in all 22 of New Zealand’s matches in 2021 and 2022. She was selected for the 2015 World Cup but didn’t play and missed out on the 2019 World Cup because of injury.

Moore is one of three players on standby in case of injuries before the World Cup begins.

Percival and Annalie Longo both have been included in the squad after overcoming long-term injuries.

Claudia Bunge, Liz Anton and Foster are among a group the 10 players picked for their first World Cup along with Malia Steinmetz, Jacqui Hand, Milly Clegg, Grace Jale, Anna Leat, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley. Clegg is the youngest player in the team at 17.

One of the biggest cheers at the ceremony on Friday was for Rebekah Stott who, in March, 2021 was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma. Stott has recorded her battle against the illness on Instagram and currently is in remission.

New Zealand will play in Group A at the World Cup with Norway, Switzerland and the Philippines.

New Zealand squad:

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler.

Defenders: Liz Anton, C.J.Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott.

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz.

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson.

