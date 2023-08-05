FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Hegerberg on the bench to start Norway’s Women’s World Cup R16 game against Japan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Star forward Ada Hegerberg was named on the bench by Norway for its Women’s World Cup round of 16 match against Japan on Saturday.

The former Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t played since Norway lost 1-0 to New Zealand in the tournament opener on July 20. She was named to start against Switzerland in the group stage but withdrew just before kickoff because of a groin injury.

Norway coach Hege Riise kept Sophie Roman Haug up front. Haug scored a hat-trick in Norway’s 6-0 win over the Philippines to finish the group stage. Riise scored when 1995 World Cup winner Norway beat Japan 4-0 in their only previous World Cup meeting in 1999.

Norway placed second in Group A behind Switzerland. Japan finished atop Group C after trouncing Spain 4-0.

Spain rebounded by winning the first of the round of 16 games 5-1 over Switzerland earlier Saturday in Auckland.

___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup