Sports

Switzerland and Norway draw 0-0 at Women’s World Cup, leaving Group A up for grabs

Norway's Guro Bergsvand gestures during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Switzerland's goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann dives for the ball to make a save during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Switzerland's Seraina Piubel, left, battles for the ball with Norway's Thea Bjelde during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway's Ada Hegerberg warms up before the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Hegerberg was pulled out a little after the kick off. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway's Vilde Boe Risa, left, fights for a high ball with Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway's Frida Maanum, left, vies for the ball with Switzerland's Julia Stierli during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Switzerland's Marion Rey, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic and Meriame Terchoun, from left, stand at the pitch at the end of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By LUKE VARGAS
 
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann shielded Switzerland to a 0-0 draw against Norway on Tuesday at the Women’s World Cup, as the Norwegians played without star striker Ada Hegerberg because of injury.

Hegerberg was initially listed to start, but the team announced during the match that the former Ballon d’Or winner was unable to play after experiencing “a feeling in the groin” toward the end of her pre-match warmups.

The Norwegians could have used her to break open a scoreless game. In her place, Sophie Roman Haug started the match as a striker. But Roman Haug’s Women’s World Cup debut proved to be a fruitless one. She was substituted in the 73rd minute for Karina Saevik.

Switzerland and Norway each had their share of opportunities to score a decisive opener throughout the match, but it was Norway that forced Thalmann to come up with four saves.

Despite a constant drizzle for most of the match, 10,769 fans were in attendance for the Group A match in a Waikato Stadium that holds just over 18,000.

KEY MOMENT

Thalmann made a number of key saves, but her sternest test came with 15 minutes left in regulation time.

Norway substitute Caroline Graham Hansen released a powerful curving shot from the top of the area, but Thalmann parried the low shot out for a corner.

WHY IT MATTERS

The result leaves Group A, which also includes the Philippines and co-host New Zealand, up for grabs. The Swiss lead with four points, New Zealand and the Philippines each have three and Norway has one. But there are scenarios under which each of them could make the knockout stages.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

“This is a step in the right direction for us. We were much better this game -– much more calm and composed, and managed to create chances.” — Guro Reiten, Norway midfielder.

“It’s exciting, and to be in first place after two games, it’s great. But we know that we will have to go again against New Zealand. It won’t be easy but we’re definitely going for the win again.” — Ramona Bachmann, Swiss forward.

WHAT’S NEXT

Sitting at the top of Group A, Switzerland will duel with second-place New Zealand in Dunedin. In need of a win, Norway will travel to Auckland to face a Philippines lineup emboldened after upsetting the Football Ferns 1-0. Both matches will be played Sunday.

Luke Vargas is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports