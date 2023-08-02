FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Sports

Renard, Le Sommer rested for France’s 6-3 win over Panama in Women’s World Cup Group F finale

France's Wendie Renard gestures to the crowd following the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s Wendie Renard gestures to the crowd following the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
France’s Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica’s Jody Brown during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
France's Eugenie Le Sommer and Brazil's Andressa, left, compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s Eugenie Le Sommer and Brazil’s Andressa, left, compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
By TORI NEWMAN
 
SYDNEY (AP) — France captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugénie Le Sommer were given a break in the 6-3 win over Panama on Wednesday that earned Les Bleus top spot in Group F at the Women’s World Cup.

Renard and Le Sommer scored France’s only two goals in the first two group games of the tournament; both in a 2-1 win over Brazil.

France coach Hervé Renard said ahead of the group finale he’d be cautious with his veteran defender Renard, who has had limited practice because of a calf muscle injury.

France risked being eliminated if it lost to Panama, Brazil beat Jamaica, and Jamaica edged France on tiebreakers.

None of those things came into calculations.

France conceded early before racing to a 4-1 lead at halftime. Kadidiatou Diani finished with a hat trick as France returned to scoring form, finishing the group stage unbeaten with eight goals and four conceded.

Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw to secure second spot in the group — with a 1-0 and two scoreless draws — and advance to the knockout round for the first time.

Tori Newman is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

