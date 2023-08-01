Wendie Renard uses height, timing to give France a critical scoring option at Women’s World Cup

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Sports

Wendie Renard uses height, timing to give France a critical scoring option at Women’s World Cup

France's Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
1 of 4 | 

France’s Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
France's Wendie Renard greets France's Estelle Cascarino after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
2 of 4 | 

France’s Wendie Renard greets France’s Estelle Cascarino after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
France's Wendie Renard controls the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
3 of 4 | 

France’s Wendie Renard controls the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
France's Wendie Renard gestures to the crowd following the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
4 of 4 | 

France’s Wendie Renard gestures to the crowd following the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
By TORI NEWMAN
 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — Sizing up a fifth-ranked France lineup led by Wendie Renard is important for Panama’s players and coaching staff in planning for their Women’s World Cup group finale.

Combating the scoring threat on Wednesday takes it to a higher level, as the Brazilian team found last weekend.

“Wendie, she is maybe one of the tallest players in the world,” France coach Hervé Renard said of his veteran team captain. “She has very good timing.”

She uses that height and timing to full advantage when she switches from defense to offense mode for the set pieces. Four of Renard’s five career goals at the Women’s World Cup have come from set pieces, including the winner against Brazil last weekend in a pivotal Group F encounter.

Other news
US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
The US lacks that 2019 magic at this Women’s World Cup
Denmark players celebrate their victory at the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark beats Haiti 2-0 to set up a round of 16 encounter with Women’s World Cup co-host Australia
England's Lauren James, right, heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Lauren James scores twice as England routs China 6-1 at the Women’s World Cup

Brazil’s players and coaches focused on strategies to defend the set pieces against France and were convinced they were ready. Somehow, though, Renard found herself unmarked at the back post to meet a corner kick from Selma Bacha, and in perfect position for a header to clinch a 2-1 win.

Panama took note.

“I don’t mind her size,” Panama defender Wendy Natis said. “I don’t mind who she is. I want to go out there and do my job.”

Les Bleues went to the top of the group with four points following that win over Brazil, rebounding from a widely criticized opening 0-0 draw against Jamaica.

“She’s the best at inside set pieces,” French midfielder Kenza Dali said of Renard. “I know if I do the right thing, she’s going to score.”

At 33 and in her fourth World Cup, Renard is still providing the answers for France, even doing so while not fully healthy. After dealing with a lingering calf injury in the week leading up to the match against Brazil, the captain’s availability to start against Panama is in question.

On Tuesday, France team management said a decision on Renard’s match fitness would be left to game day.

The only Panama player who comes close to Renard in terms of height is goalkeeper Farissa Córdoba, who is an inch shorter at 6-feet-1 (1.85 meters).

“She can be really dangerous in high balls,” Panama coach Ignacio Quintana said. “We’re going to try to present a game where we don’t have to put it so easy for her.”

Renard’s frame and ability to score in the air has been problematic for opponents at both club and international levels.

At the 2019 Women’s World Cup, where Renard was listed as the tallest player in tournament, France opened play with a resounding 4-0 victory over South Korea. Renard scored twice from set pieces, raising the hopes of the home fans.

But the host nation’s ambitions ran short against the United States with a 2-1 loss in the quarterfinals. A late header by Renard from an indirect free kick was the lone goal in the final outing for Les Bleues in 2019.

Four years later, Renard has picked up where she left off in Paris, scoring her 35th international goal at a time when it really mattered.

“Of course she’s very good,” Renard, the coach, said. “But the best quality of Wendie is that she’s a leader.”

Gathered behind Renard, France will aim to push past its disappointing finish in 2019 by beating Panama on its way to the knockout stage.

“I’m very lucky to have a captain like Wendie,” said Hervé Renard, who guided Saudi Arabia at the men’s World Cup last year and took over the French women’s team in March. With France’s victory over Brazil, he became the first coach to win games at both men’s and women’s World Cups.

He’d like to think his captain’s goal against Brazil is just a taste of what’s to come in the 2023 World Cup: “I hope it was only the first goal from her.”

—-

Tori Newman is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

—-

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup