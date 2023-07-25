FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Sports

US-born Sarina Bolden now a Women’s World Cup star for the Philippines with winning goal

Philippines' Sarina Bolden reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Philippines' Sarina Bolden reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's Betsy Hassett, left, and Philippines' Sarina Bolden compete to head the ball during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
New Zealand’s Betsy Hassett, left, and Philippines’ Sarina Bolden compete to head the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, celebrates with her teammates on the bench after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Philippines’ Sarina Bolden, right, celebrates with her teammates on the bench after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOE LISTER
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sarina Bolden rose above two defenders and headed the ball toward the goal. New Zealand keeper Victoria Esson bobbled and fumbled it as it crossed the goal line.

Bolden pumped her fist as she sprinted to the sideline to celebrate with her teammates after scoring the first-ever goal at the Women’s World Cup for the Philippines, one that also made her team the first of 2023 edition’s eight newcomers to claim a win. It was 1-0, but that’s all the Filipinas needed to beat the Football Ferns.

“I’ll remember this moment forever, for the rest of my life,” Bolden said after the match. “I’m so happy to be a part of it,”

The 27-year-old forward didn’t have a straightforward path to representing the Philippines. Born in Santa Clara, California, Bolden spent her early sporting years playing for American academies.

Bolden joined the Philippines national team in 2018 while she was playing for Loyola Marymount. She would go on to sign her first professional club contract in 2019 with Sandvikens IF in Sweden. After departing Sweden, she spent time playing for teams in Taiwan, the United States, Japan and now Australia with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

“Just getting to experience all those kinds of different styles, I think it’s made me into the soccer player that I am today,” Bolden said.

The reaction to Bolden’s goal was instant. The large contingent of Filipino fans standing behind their team’s bench erupted as the New Zealand fans around the stadium let out cries of shock.

After the match, the Filipinas walked the length of the touchline behind the technical area in Sky Stadium, where thousands of fans celebrated the win as the players took a bow in front of them.

“I’ve just been learning that Filipinos are literally everywhere,” Bolden said. “I think we’re a great representation of what Filipinos are and we’re far and wide, But to culminate everyone together and to get everyone on the same page is amazing.”

Since she committed to the Philippines, Bolden has played in 37 international matches and scored 22 goals.

This isn’t the first time that Bolden has been her country’s star, either. In her senior international debut for the Philippines, Bolden scored the game winner in a 2-1 victory over Jordan in the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. In the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, she scored the last kick in a penalty shootout against Taiwan that earned the Philippines a spot in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

___

Joe Lister is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports