Sports

AP PHOTOS: Women's World Cup highlights

By The Associated Press
 
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including getting a shot of Lindsey Horan after her tying goal for the United States and Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia.

Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Nigeria’s Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria’s Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Denmark's Pernille Harder gets above England's Rachel Daly to win a header during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Denmark’s Pernille Harder gets above England’s Rachel Daly to win a header during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Japan's Fuka Nagano attempts to control the ball as Costa Rica's Raquel Rodriguez watches during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Japan’s Fuka Nagano attempts to control the ball as Costa Rica’s Raquel Rodriguez watches during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

England's Chloe Kelly attempts a bicycle kick next to Denmark's Janni Thomsen during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

England’s Chloe Kelly attempts a bicycle kick next to Denmark’s Janni Thomsen during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

South Africa's goalkeeper Kaylin Swart lands on Argentina's Estefania Banini as she attempts to clear the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart lands on Argentina’s Estefania Banini as she attempts to clear the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Portugal's Kika Nazareth celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Portugal’s Kika Nazareth celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Netherlands' Jill Roord, front, and United States' Trinity Rodman battle for possession during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

Netherlands’ Jill Roord, front, and United States’ Trinity Rodman battle for possession during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

England's goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Japanese players from left, Miyabi Moriya, Mina Tanaka, Shiori Miyake and goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita celebrate following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Japanese players from left, Miyabi Moriya, Mina Tanaka, Shiori Miyake and goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita celebrate following the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Spain's Alba Redondo, left, and Irene Guerrero celebrate after Redondo scored their fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)

Spain’s Alba Redondo, left, and Irene Guerrero celebrate after Redondo scored their fifth goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)

China's Wang Shuang, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

China’s Wang Shuang, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Canada's Julia Grosso celebrates after Canada scored their opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Canada’s Julia Grosso celebrates after Canada scored their opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

United States' Trinity Rodman is airborne as she attempts to control the ball during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

United States’ Trinity Rodman is airborne as she attempts to control the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Zambia's Lushomo Mweemba reacts after Spain's Alba Redondo scores her side's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)

Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba reacts after Spain’s Alba Redondo scores her side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)

England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)

England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)

Australia's Alanna Kennedy, right, goes for a header with Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia’s Alanna Kennedy, right, goes for a header with Nigeria’s Christy Ucheibe during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

United States' Lindsey Horan, top right, heads the ball to score her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

United States’ Lindsey Horan, top right, heads the ball to score her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Argentina's Sophia Braun, right, celebrates with a teammate after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Argentina’s Sophia Braun, right, celebrates with a teammate after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Argentina's Romina Nunez, rear left, scores past South Africa's goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Argentina’s Romina Nunez, rear left, scores past South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Ireland's Katie McCabe reacts after the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Canada won the match 2-1. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Ireland’s Katie McCabe reacts after the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Canada won the match 2-1. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, left, makes a shot on goal for a score to put Nigeria up, 3-1, in front of Australia's Alanna Kennedy, center, and Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, left, makes a shot on goal for a score to put Nigeria up, 3-1, in front of Australia’s Alanna Kennedy, center, and Australia’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)

Spain's Olga Carmona, left, jumps for the ball with Zambia's Racheal Kundananji during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Spain’s Olga Carmona, left, jumps for the ball with Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, reacts after a tackle from behind by the United States' Andi Sullivan during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Netherlands’ Lieke Martens, right, reacts after a tackle from behind by the United States’ Andi Sullivan during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Artists perform on the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Artists perform on the pitch before the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

