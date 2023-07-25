AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Jamaica’s Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart punches the ball away from Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt heads the ball into the hands of South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Rain pours down during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Netherlands’ Stefanie Van der Gragt, left, celebrates with teammates after her goal was confirmed during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt reacts after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
France’s Grace Geyoro has her shirt pulled back by Jamaica’s Atlanta Primus during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
France’s Amel Majri, right, vies for the ball with Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Jamaica’s Allyson Swaby, left, challenges France’s Kadidiatou Diani during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Argentina’s Yamila Rodriguez, left, and Italy’s Cecilia Salvai fall during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Italian players celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Morocco’s Fatima Tagnaout vies for the ball with Germany’s Svenja Huth, right, during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Morocco’s goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away as players collide in front of the Moroccan net, leading to an own goal, during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Germany’s Klara Buehl, left, celebrates after scoring her side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Brazil’s Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Brazil’s Gabi Nunes, left, is airborne as she attempts to control the ball as Panama’s Yomira Pinzon watches during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Colombia’s Catalina Usme, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring from a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Colombia’s Daniela Montoya, right, and South Korea’s JI So-yun go for a header during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
South Korea’s Park Eun-sun, stands on the pitch as Colombia’s players celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Norway’s Sophie Roman Haug, center, reacts to a missed chance on goal during the Group A Women’s World Cup soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Norway’s Vilde Boe Risa, left, fights for a high ball with Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Highlights from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports