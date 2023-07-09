FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Sports

Sinclair leads Canada’s squad into the Women’s World Cup

FILE - Canada's Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago's Victoria Swift compete for the ball during a CONCACAF women's championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
FILE - Canada’s Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Victoria Swift compete for the ball during a CONCACAF women’s championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Canada forward Christine Sinclair, left, and Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi vie for control of the ball during the SheBelieves Cup soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE - Canada forward Christine Sinclair, left, and Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi vie for control of the ball during the SheBelieves Cup soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Christine Sinclair will lead the Canadian women’s national team at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer among men and women with 190 career goals, is playing in her sixth World Cup. The 40-year-old is captain of the 23-player squad announced by coach Bev Priestman on Sunday.

Sinclair will be joined by fellow veterans Sophie Schmidt, playing in her fifth World Cup, and Allysha Chapman, Kadeisha Buchanan, Adriana Leon, Jessie Fleming and Ashley Lawrence, who will all be making a third appearance in the tournament.

“I know every single person has given their all to make this squad. It’s a great mix of veterans, experienced and new players who can all bring something different this summer,” Priestman said in a statement. “I’m naturally devastated for the players who have missed out, especially due to injuries, but I know every player will be with us on our journey and have been pivotal in getting us to this point.”

Among those missing out was Janine Beckie, who tore her ACL in a preseason game the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League. Midfielder Desiree Scott, a veteran of three World Cups, injured her knee late last year and did not make the roster.

The World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20 with an expanded field of 32 teams. Canada, which won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, opens the tournament with Nigeria on July 21 (July 20 in North America) in Melbourne, Australia.

Canada’s roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave), Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal), Lysianne Proulx (Torreense).

Defenders: Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United) Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea), Vanessa Gilles (Lyon), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit).

Midfielders: Quinn (OL Reign), Julie Grosso (Juventus), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Simi Awujo (USC), Olivia Smith (Penn State).

Forwards: Deanne Rose ( Reading), Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Chirstine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Evelyne Viens (Kristianstads), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Adriana Leon (Manchester United), Cloe Lacasse (Arsenal).

More AP coverage of the Women’s World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup