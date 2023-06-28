New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster for the Women’s World Cup

FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in American soccer, has been named to Ireland's team for the Women's World Cup, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup.

Farrelly and fellow player Mana Shim accused former National Women’s Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic in 2021. The allegations, which he denied, led to investigations by U.S. Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League that concluded mistreatment of players was widespread.

Farrelly had retired more than six years ago but returned to the the game earlier this year, starting for Ireland in an exhibition match against the United States in April, and signing with Gotham FC in the NWSL.

Now she’s been included on Ireland’s 23-player World Cup roster. Ireland’s first game in the tournament is against Australia in Sydney on July 20.

After the exhibition match against the United States, she told reporters that telling her story paved the way for playing again.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it unless I was able to get that off my chest and get that story out because that healing, and the liberation from that, had to occur before I could ever play again, so that was a huge catalyst,” she said.

The Irish World Cup squad with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (unattached).

Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Connolly (unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (unattached), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham FC), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers)

Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports