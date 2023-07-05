FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
South Korea includes American-born teenager Casey Phair in Women’s World Cup squad

South Korea's women national soccer team coach Colin Bell speaks to players before a training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
1 of 4 

South Korea’s women national soccer team coach Colin Bell speaks to players before a training session ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korea's women national soccer team coach Colin Bell walks on the field before a training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
2 of 4 | 

South Korea’s women national soccer team coach Colin Bell walks on the field before a training session ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - South Korea's women national soccer team player Casey Phair, center, warms up during a training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. South Korea will compete in the Group H at the FIFA Women's World Cup with Germany, Morocco and Colombia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
3 of 4 | 

FILE - South Korea’s women national soccer team player Casey Phair, center, warms up during a training session ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. South Korea will compete in the Group H at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Germany, Morocco and Colombia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - South Korea's women national soccer team player Casey Phair warms up during a training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. South Korea will compete in the Group H at the FIFA Women's World Cup with Germany, Morocco and Colombia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - South Korea’s women national soccer team player Casey Phair warms up during a training session ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. South Korea will compete in the Group H at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Germany, Morocco and Colombia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has included American-born teenager Casey Phair as part of its 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup.

The 16 year-old forward, who has a Korean mother and an American father, is the first male or female player of mixed heritage to represent the country as well as the youngest.

“I know as the first mixed race player for Korea, men and women, it’s a highlight, it’s something new,” head coach Colin Bell said at a press conference at the National Football Center in Paju.

“But as far as I’m concerned she’s still a kid and it’s my duty to protect her so she can blossom and really fulfill her potential.”

The English coach insisted that Phair, who had been training in New Jersey with the Players Development Academy, was going to Australia and New Zealand as a fully-valued member of the team.

“We’re taking care of her, she’s taken very well to the team. She’s selected because I think she can help the team now, like every other player,” Bell said. “She is going not as a passenger but as a valuable member of the squad.”

Phair said she’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I feel really proud and honored to be given this opportunity,” she told reporters. “And I’m ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help the country.”

There are more experienced players available to Bell, with goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi at 38. The team will be led by English-based stars Ji So-yun of Chelsea and Tottenham’s Cho So-hyun, who both have made 144 international appearances.

South Korea has never made it past the second round in three previous World Cup appearances and will complete preparations with a warm-up against Haiti in Seoul on Saturday.

It opens the World Cup against Colombia on July 25 in Sydney and will also face Germany and Morocco in Group H.

South Korea squad:

Goalkeepers: Ryu Ji-soo, Kim Jung-mi, Yoon Young-guel

Defenders: Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Young-ju, Lim Seon-joo, Kim Hye-ri, Jang Sel-ji, Choo Hyo-joo, Hong Hye-ji

Midfielders: Kim Yun-ji, Jeon Eun-ha, Bae Ye-bin, Cho So-hyun, Lee Geum-min, Ji So-yun, Chun Ga-ram

Forwards: Kang Chae-rim, Son Hwa-yeon, Moon Mi-ra, Park Eun-sun, Choe Yu-ri, Casey Phair

