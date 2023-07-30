This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Sports

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab

Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina runs after the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina runs after the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
By Associated Press
 
Adelaide, Australia (AP) — Stepping onto the field against South Korea in Morocco’s second Women’s World Cup match, defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament.

A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials.

“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches, other sports as well,” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network.

Benzina plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal – the eight-time defending champion in Morocco’s top women’s league. She did not play in Morocco’s opening 6-0 loss to Germany in Melbourne, and had to wait six days to finally get her start in the Group H game in Adelaide.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

The Atlas Lionesses were ranked No. 72 in the world ahead of the tournament and were overwhelmed by two-time champion Germany, which is ranked second. But the Morocco team played with more freedom in an afternoon game against South Korea, and scored the opening goal.

“We are honored to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women’s World Cup,” Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak told reporters before tournament, “and we feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to give a good image, to show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”

Cassidy Hettesheimer contributed to this report from Melbourne, Australia.

Hettesheimer is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports