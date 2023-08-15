Spain hoping for one more win at Women’s World Cup to set off historic celebrations back home

MADRID (AP) — Not long after Spain secured its spot in the Women’s World Cup final on Tuesday, coach Jorge Vilda gathered with his players and staff in a huddle near midfield and sent them a brief message.

“We’ve put an entire country on its feet, now we want all of us to be on the streets celebrating together after winning this final,” he said before leading everyone into a loud celebration.

Spaniards were also celebrating back home as the national team made it to a Women’s World Cup final for the first time with a 2-1 win over Sweden in New Zealand. Olga Carmona scored the winning goal with a shot from the edge of the area in the 89th minute.

“Spain in ecstasy and into the final,” said the main headline on the website of the sports daily As.

Spain will play the final against either England or co-host Australia, which meet in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

If there is more success on Sunday, Spaniards will be expected to fill the streets of Madrid to celebrate the historic title, just as they did after the men won their lone World Cup trophy in 2010. Every major celebration by a Spain national team or top local club traditionally takes place around some of Madrid’s iconic monuments and plazas.

“History, history, history,” yelled the commentator after the women’s game being broadcast on Spanish television. “We are a match away from becoming world champions.”

Spain’s women had never advanced past the round of 16 of a World Cup, and expectations were not too high this time following a mutiny by its players against Vilda last year.

The controversy surrounding Spain dates to last September, when 15 players signed a letter complaining about Vilda and the conditions for the the national team. Three of those players are on this World Cup team, and Vilda a day before the game against Sweden praised the Spanish federation for its support.

Spain is playing in only its third Women’s World Cup. Four years ago, La Roja advanced to the knockout round but lost to eventual champions the United States. This was Spain’s first appearance in a major semifinal since the 1997 European Championship.

“Historic win against Sweden,” Spain’s royal family said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The national team is one step away from taking us to the top, to being world champions.”

