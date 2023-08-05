FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Sports

Goalkeeper on debut, Putellas out in 5 Spanish changes for Women’s World Cup R16 game against Swiss

Spain's Alexia Putellas stands on the field during a FIFA Women's World Cup team practice at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 of 3 | 

Spain’s Alexia Putellas stands on the field during a FIFA Women’s World Cup team practice at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain's Alexia Putellas, center, takes part in drills during a FIFA Women's World Cup team practice at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 of 3 | 

Spain’s Alexia Putellas, center, takes part in drills during a FIFA Women’s World Cup team practice at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain's goalkeeper Misa Maria Rodriguez gestures during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
3 of 3 | 

Spain’s goalkeeper Misa Maria Rodriguez gestures during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
 
Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Star playmaker Alexis Putellas was left on the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll was picked for her full international debut as Spain coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to his starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland on Saturday.

Coll, who was the only uncapped player in Spain’s roster, was a surprising replacement for Misa Rodriguez after Spain conceded four goals in a group-stage loss to Japan. Center back Laia Codina was picked for her first start of the tournament.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas had a 10-month layoff with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and is still recovering. Spain coaches have managed her gametime so far over the last month.

___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup