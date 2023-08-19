Sweden beats Australia to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup
Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Sweden celebrate after scoring their first goal during the Women’s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo, right, celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold dives to make a save during the Women’s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Referee Cheryl Foster shows a yellow card to Australia’s Katrina Gorry during the Women’s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Katrina Gorry, centre, is separated by teammates from Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani during the Women’s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani, top, reacts after a collision with Australia’s Katrina Gorry during the Women’s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
The Opera House in Sydney is illuminated with the Australia’s color on the occasion of the Women World Cup third place soccer match between Sweden and Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Sweden won yet another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over tournament co-host Australia.
The Swedes proved once again they’re tough to beat after a semifinal loss, extending their perfect record in third-place matches to four with the victory in Brisbane.
It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated the host nation during a run to the semifinals for the first time.
The tournament has set attendance records, had packed fan zones around the country, and two of Australia’s matches became the most-watched programs on domestic commercial TV in 20 years.
Ultimately, it ended with back-to-back losses.
Rolfo converted from the penalty spot with a low, curling left-foot shot in the 30th minute after Australian defender Clare Hunt was penalized after a VAR review after tripping up Stina Blackstenius.
Asllani’s well-timed strike to finish off a long-range Swedish counterattack in the 62nd sealed the win.
European champion England and Spain are meeting in the final in Sydney on Sunday.
