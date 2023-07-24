Ticket sales top 1.5 million for soccer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Emmett Till monument
Israeli police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Jason Momoa hosts ‘Shark Week’
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
Sports

Ticket sales top 1.5 million for soccer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Brazilian fans react ahead of the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
1 of 8 | 

Brazilian fans react ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaican fans celebrate after their team drew 0-0 during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
2 of 8 | 

Jamaican fans celebrate after their team drew 0-0 during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans cheer on the French team during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
3 of 8 | 

Fans cheer on the French team during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Swedish fans react as they arrive at the stadium ahead of the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
4 of 8 | 

Swedish fans react as they arrive at the stadium ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
5 of 8 | 

United States fans cheer during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vietnam's fans cheer before the start of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
6 of 8 | 

Vietnam’s fans cheer before the start of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States fans waits for the start of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
7 of 8 | 

United States fans waits for the start of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fan waits for the start of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
8 of 8 | 

A fan waits for the start of the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — A New Zealand family of five purchased the tickets that took the sales total to 1.5 million for the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

Soccer’s world governing body says the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is on track to be the best attended in the competition’s history.

FIFA said the 1,500,000th ticket went to Auckland woman Maria Strong, who bought tickets for her husband and three children to attend Italy’s Group G win over Argentina at Eden Park as part of a family celebration for her son’s 12th birthday.

Other news
Germany's Alexandra Popp takes a shot during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Popp returns in scoring form for Germany at Women’s World Cup
Alexandra Popp makes an impressive return to the international stage with a pair of goals in Germany’s 6-0 win over Morocco in its Women’s World Cup opener.
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Ary Borges hits hat trick as Brazil beats Panama 4-0 at the Women’s World Cup
Ary Borges has scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Panama 4-0.
Germany's Alexandra Popp, center, reacts after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Popp’s first-half double powers Germany to a 6-0 rout of Morocco at the Women’s World Cup
Alexandra Popp scored twice in the first half and Germany added four more in the second in a 6-0 rout of Morocco in its Women’s World Cup opener.
Colombia's forward Linda Caicedo, centre, practices in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. Caicedo, 18, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 15. "I was going into surgery one day and I was feeling really bad," Caicedo said through a translator. "I thought that I was not going to be able to play top-level football again." (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Cancer survivor Caicedo, 18, set to make her Women’s World Cup debut for Colombia against Koreans
Colombia’s star forward Linda Caicedo survived an ovarian cancer diagnosis at 15 and now she’s ready to make her Women’s World Cup debut against South Korea.

In a statement, FIFA said the sales target had been surpassed within the first five days of the month-long tournament, setting the 2023 edition on course to surpass 2015 in Canada for the record attendance. More than 1.35 million people attended a 52-game tournament in Canada. The tournament has expanded to 32 teams this year.

The opening games set records for women’s soccer matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand’s upset win over Norway last Thursday set a new mark of 42,137. Australia’s 1-0 over Ireland attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia, which is also the venue for the final on Aug. 20.

“We are seeing a surge in support for women’s football, not just in ticket sales, but also in broadcast viewership, fan festival participation and merchandise sales,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said.

Football Australia said the first 12 games had a combined attendance of 363,937. with the average of 30,326 per game surpassing the 21,756 for the first dozen at France 2019 and the historical Women’s World Cup average of 24,780.

The 1999 tournament in the United States holds the record for highest average match attendance, with a crowd average of 37,944 across 32 games.

___

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup