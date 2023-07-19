FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Low-key Kiwis: New Zealand slow to embrace Women’s World Cup

By MAX RALPH and ZACH ALLEN
 
Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — International visitors are greeted at the arrivals hall in Auckland’s airport by a display promoting the Women’s World Cup with such detail it includes carpeting resembling a soccer pitch.

After that, though, the hype trails off.

There are banners downtown and an occasional big-screen advertisement, but other than that, one of the globe’s major female sporting events could easily be missed.

Other news
FILE - The United States' team celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between against Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup player payments will be distributed by federations
FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes.
FILE - United States' players jump to celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Visa re-ups sponsorship with US Soccer, equal investment in women
On the eve of the Women’s World Cup, U.S. Soccer has extended its partnership with Visa for the next five years.
FILE - United States' Alex Morgan, right, and Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn battle for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. Overwhelming demand for tickets meant co-host Australia's opening match against Ireland at the Women's World Cup had to be shifted to the tournament's biggest stadium and will be played in front of an expected record crowd of 82,500 on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Ireland preparing for difficult debut in Women’s World Cup opener against co-host Australia
Overwhelming demand for tickets meant co-host Australia’s opening match at the Women’s World Cup had to be shifted to the tournament’s biggest stadium and will be played in front of an expected record crowd of 82,500.
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2000, file photo, Australia's Cathy Freeman celebrates winning the women's 400 meter race at the Summer Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. Tony Gustavsson, head coach of Australia's national women's soccer team, called a meeting. Instead of leading the team through a tactical discussion, he told the players he had different plans for the evening."They played about a three-minute highlight reel on YouTube of the moment of Cathy Freeman's race," Matildas defender Aivi Luik said. "And by the end of it, there was a lot of emotion going around in the room. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)
Cathy Freeman, Australia’s iconic Olympian, pays Matildas a surprise visit before Women’s World Cup
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson called a meeting during a recent trip to Melbourne while the Matildas were finetuning for the Women’s World Cup.

The tournament kicks off Thursday but seats for many games are still available. One day before the co-host nation faced Norway, many sports fans and media seemed more interested in analyzing New Zealand’s decisive 35-12 win in men’s rugby over South Africa before a sellout home crowd.

“We’re a rugby-crazy country, and rugby is seen as our No. 1 sport. You haven’t always seen visibility in terms of being able to watch football on TV, exhibitions, women’s football,” New Zealand midfielder Annalie Longo said. “We’ve only just now got our first professional team here in New Zealand, the Wellington Phoenix. So things are shifting, just obviously not as quick as around the world.”

As of Wednesday, 1.375 million tickets have been sold for the World Cup, exceeding the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. Last week, just 320,000 of the sold tickets were for matches in New Zealand with the rest going to Australia. That prompted World Cup partner Xero to distribute 20,000 free tickets among the four New Zealand host cities.

To be fair, the smaller cities where matches will be played — Dunedin, Hamilton and the capital city of Wellington — have more signage welcoming the tournament. The buzz in those communities is palpable, even if ticket sales have lagged.

Sales have been better in Auckland, where the United States plays twice and is expected to draw thousands of visiting fans.

Belated interest is typical from New Zealanders with non-men’s rugby events, said University of Auckland sport and sports media professor Toni Bruce. She said the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand had early interest but did not reach its peak until the home team started its march toward winning the gold medal.

“We know that Kiwis are late ticket purchasers when it comes to tournaments that are played on their shores,” Fatma Samoura, FIFA secretary general, said Wednesday. “We still have tickets available for some matches. So my only plea is don’t wait until the last moment.”

A combination of the “island time” mentality, as University of Auckland student Connor Magatogia called it, and the country’s historical lack of soccer success is a likely source of the nation’s apparent indifference.

Magatogia said the upcoming “Barbie” movie, opening the same day as the tournament, has received more attention around his campus than the Women’s World Cup.

“We don’t see soccer as our sport. That’s the bottom line,” Bruce said. “That link to nationalism is harder to make with a team that’s not likely to compete in the semis and the finals.”

The Football Ferns are World Cup regulars and are making their sixth appearance on the world stage. But they’re also winless, with an 0-12-3 record.

Despite the clear emphasis on professional rugby, soccer is New Zealand’s most played sport between youth and adults, according to a 2019 Sport New Zealand survey. It’s the most popular team sport for males of all ages and second for women behind netball – think basketball without the backboard.

“Unfortunately, it does come at a time where we’re in the middle of winter, said Brooke McDonald, owner of Soccer United Football Supplies in Hamilton. “A lot of the games, especially here in Hamilton, are on what we call a school night. So some of the parents might be a bit reluctant to drag the younger kids out to a game that doesn’t finish till 10 o’clock in the middle of winter.”

Even if support is sometimes underwhelming, women’s sport as a whole is receiving more investment in New Zealand these days. The country has won bids to host the women’s rugby, cricket and soccer world cups in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

“We’re in a moment of significant change,” said Holly Thorpe, professor of sport and gender at the University of Waikato. “Finally, women and girls sport is being seen by the wider public as something to celebrate.”

___

Max Ralph and Zach Allen are students in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports