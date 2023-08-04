Americans’ escape in group stage preserved meaningful US betting action on the Women’s World Cup

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, is seen on a TV screen standing among his lawyers, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Navalny on Friday was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prisons, in the harshest ruling against the imprisoned Kremlin critic to date. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Kremlin critic Navalny sentenced
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
N.C. Rep. Manning injured in vehicle wreck
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
Americans’ escape in group stage preserved meaningful US betting action on the Women’s World Cup

United States' Trinity Rodman, right, and Portugal's Catarina Amado chase after the ball during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
United States’ Trinity Rodman, right, and Portugal’s Catarina Amado chase after the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
US team talk during a break in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US team talk during a break in the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Lynn Williams take the ball as Portugal's Catarina Amado, right, watches during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Lynn Williams take the ball as Portugal’s Catarina Amado, right, watches during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Rose Lavelle runs clear of Portugal's Dolores Silva, left, during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
United States’ Rose Lavelle runs clear of Portugal’s Dolores Silva, left, during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
United States' Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal's Jessica Silva following the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
United States’ Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Portugal's Jessica Silva reacts following the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Portugal’s Jessica Silva reacts following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
By MARK ANDERSON
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The shot that hit the post in the Americans’ scoreless draw with Portugal not only allowed the defending champions to advance out of the group stage, it also preserved any meaningful betting action in the U.S. on the Women’s World Cup.

The betting handle would have dropped by 80% had the U.S. been eliminated this week, said Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports operations at Westgate Las Vegas. He said that also will be the situation should the Americans lose in the knockout stage.

“It’s all about the U.S. team, especially the Women’s World Cup,” Kornegay said. “It’s different for the men’s World Cup because they seem to have attracted more action outside the U.S. team.”

Kornegay said betting on the Women’s World Cup in general is down this year because of the time difference with the tournament being played in Australia and New Zealand.

The times would have been much more favorable in the knockout stage if the U.S. had won its group, placing the games in windows in which most Americans would already be awake. The United States’ round of 16 game against Sweden will be Sunday at 5 a.m. EDT.

Kornegay and BetMGM trading team leader Seamus Magee said the betting handle would take a hit as a result.

“If they were to win their next maybe two games, I would expect another spike (in betting handle) no matter what time they play,” Kornegay said.

The U.S. made it out of the group stage after a scoreless draw with Portugal on Tuesday. Portugal’s Ana Capeta had what looked like the winning goal in extra time, but her shot caromed off the left post, allowing the Americans to escape a jaw-dropping defeat. The U.S. has won four World Cup titles, including the last two.

Even though betting was down on this year’s tournament, wagering on women’s sports is noticeably on the rise.

BetMGM reported it has seen more than a 40% increase in betting on women’s sports, most notably in the WNBA, tennis and golf. It doesn’t hurt that the WNBA’s best team, the Aces, is in Las Vegas. But BetMGM also is a company with wagering locations nationwide so it isn’t reliant on the Aces to carry the action.

“This has been a yearlong trend as the increase in action on women’s sports has spanned across many leagues,” BetMGM data analyst John Ewing said. “While some of the increase can be attributed to the expansion of legalized betting, women’s sports leagues have actually outpaced the growth in wagering activity compared to men’s sports leagues.”

Ewing didn’t have a breakdown of how many of the bettors were women but said he thought the increase in wagering on women’s sports is a sustainable trend.

“As more people begin to wager on women’s leagues, they’ll become interested and invested in the teams and players moving forward, which grows the sports and in turn adds more activity from the sports wagering side and so on,” Ewing said. “We predict a lot of future growth in this sector.”

Kornegay agreed the trajectory is on the way up but said Westgate’s bump has been more in the 10% to 15% range.

“I know that the dominance of the Aces is a very unique thing but it’s very competitive on the women’s side, whether it’s soccer, tennis or golf,” Kornegay said. “We’re starting to see more U.S. women in the top rankings of their respective sports, and that certainly has been part of the equation.”

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup