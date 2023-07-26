Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
Sports

Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut

United States' Rose Lavelle dribbles during second half of the the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 of 3 | 

United States’ Rose Lavelle dribbles during second half of the the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, and Rose Lavelle, second from right, wait to enter the game during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 of 3 | 

United States’ Megan Rapinoe, center, and Rose Lavelle, second from right, wait to enter the game during the second half of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
CORRECTS PLAYER TO KRISTIE MEWIS, INSTEAD OF LINDSEY HORAN - United States' Rose Lavelle, left, and Kristie Mewis, center, walk across the field with teammates during a practice for the FIFA Women's World Cup, at Bay City Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
3 of 3 | 

CORRECTS PLAYER TO KRISTIE MEWIS, INSTEAD OF LINDSEY HORAN - United States’ Rose Lavelle, left, and Kristie Mewis, center, walk across the field with teammates during a practice for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, at Bay City Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By ANNE M. PETTERSON
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle believes she’s developed into a smarter player in the four years since becoming a breakout star for the United States in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands.

The midfielder was 24 and one of the Americans’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall.

The United States meets the Netherlands again on Thursday, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in Group E headed into the match in New Zealand’s capital of Wellington.

Other news
United States' Lynn Williams, left, and Emily Sonnett take part in drills during a FIFA Women's World Cup team practice at Bay City Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup
The United States meets the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women’s World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title in soccer’s biggest tournament.
Zhang Yufei, of China, competes in the women's 100-meter butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Monday, July 24, 2023. Zhang won gold. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
China wins two gold medals at the swimming worlds. Americans finish 1-2 in women’s 200-meter medley
China dominated the second day of the swimming world championships by winning back-to-back gold medals in the first 10 minutes of the session.
A worker checks the display panel showing a computer chip and the Chinese words for "Independence" at the booth for Chinese supercomputer manufacturer Sugon during the World AI Conference in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. China's government appealed to Japan on Monday, July 24, not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after curbs on exports of Japanese chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies have imposed on China on security grounds. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
China urges Japan not to disrupt chip industry after technology curbs take effect
China’s government has appealed to Japan not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after Japanese curbs on exports of chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies on security grounds have imposed on Beijing on security grounds.
Netherlands' Stefanie Van der Gragt, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands scores early then shuts down Portugal 1-0 at Women’s World Cup
Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a header in the 13th minute, leading Netherlands to a 1-0 win over Portugal at the Women’s World Cup as the 2019 finalists began their tournament run.

Lavelle, now a veteran on an American team that has 14 players making their World Cup debuts, reflected on the past four years on the eve of the rematch.

“I feel like obviously I have a lot more experience, so I think just my mentality is a bit is a bit different. Four years ago I was obviously one of the younger players on the team, and I think now I find myself in a different position, which I think just kind of gives me a little more confidence,” she said. “I feel like I’m a smarter player. I think I’ve grown in every realm, which is what I would hope.”

Lavelle injured her knee in an April exhibition match against Ireland and hadn’t played for her club team, OL Reign, in the run-up to the World Cup.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski declared that Lavelle was available before the team’s opener against Vietnam, and she came in the game as a substitute in the 61st minute. The United States won 3-0 on a pair of goals from Sophia Smith and another from Lindsey Horan.

Lavelle was subbed in at the same time as Rapinoe, her Reign teammate who injured her calf in a National Women’s Soccer League match in June.

The win over Vietnam in Auckland wasn’t as lopsided as many expected given the Golden Star Women’s Warriors inexperience on the international stage. The Vietnamese were among eight teams making their first World Cup appearance at the tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The Netherlands will no doubt be a bigger challenge than Vietnam.

The two teams also met in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, with the Americans advancing on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Ranked No. 9 in the world, the Netherlands has won just one of its 10 matches against the United States overall. Only one of those meetings came in a World Cup — that 2019 final. The only Dutch victory in the series came in the first meeting in 1991.

The Netherlands opened the World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Portugal, winning it on Stefanie van der Gragt’s goal. But the team is missing one of its most dynamic players, forward Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured her ACL while playing for her club team, Arsenal, in December.

“I think every time we play them it’s a very physical, intense match. They have a lot of different threats,” Lavelle said. “I think they’re technical, good on set pieces, so I think it’s going to be a tough game. But I think we’re really excited for it.”

Lavelle was introspective when asked Wednesday whether the World Cup championship goal changed her.

“I don’t really feel like it did. It was a goal and it was fun,” she said. “But I feel like I’m still just me.”

Andonovski went a little further in what the goal did for Lavelle.

“If I can add on that, maybe Rose’s life changed, but she hasn’t changed a bit,” the coach said. “She’s still the same humble and good person.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports