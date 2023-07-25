Former Stanford goalkeeper in US players’ hearts at the Women’s World World Cup

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Sports

Former Stanford goalkeeper in US players’ hearts at the Women’s World World Cup

FILE - Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) acknowledges the crowd after the team's 4-1 win over UCLA in a semifinal of the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2019. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) acknowledges the crowd after the team’s 4-1 win over UCLA in a semifinal of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2019. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Alyssa Thompson (7) and Sophia Smith (11) react after the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 of 3 | 

United States’ Alyssa Thompson (7) and Sophia Smith (11) react after the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Naomi Girma, front, controls the ball as Vietnam's Nhu Huynh (9) chases during the first half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
3 of 3 | 

United States’ Naomi Girma, front, controls the ball as Vietnam’s Nhu Huynh (9) chases during the first half of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith pretended to zip her lips closed as she celebrated her second goal against Vietnam during the United States’ opening match at the Women’s World Cup. It was a tribute to former Stanford teammate Katie Meyer, who died by suicide last year.

Smith and teammate Naomi Girma decided on the tribute for Meyer, the goalkeeper star of Stanford’s 2019 NCAA championship. She stopped two penalty shots in the title game. An ebullient California girl known for her animated celebrations, Meyer made the gesture after her first penalty save as a way to silence anyone who doubted Stanford.

Girma was one of Meyer’s best friends. She penned a tribute to Meyer published by The Players’ Tribune at the start of the World Cup.

Other news
United States' Lynn Williams, left, and Emily Sonnett take part in drills during a FIFA Women's World Cup team practice at Bay City Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup
The United States meets the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women’s World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title in soccer’s biggest tournament.
United States' Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with Sophia Smith, left, and Megan Rapinoe after scoring during the Women's World Cup soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
First U.S. Women’s World Cup match draws combined audience of 6.26 million on Fox, Telemundo
The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s men’s World Cup final.
United States' Sophia Smith scores her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sophia Smith wows in her Women’s World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment
Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U.S. national team who are playing in their first Women’s World Cup.
United States' Sophia Smith (11) and Vietnam's goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran (14) shake hands after the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Without much offense, Vietnam plays tough against US in Women’s World Cup debut
Left bruised, bandaged and limping, the Vietnamese walked off the pitch smiling. Entering its World Cup-opening match Saturday against the United States, the Vietnamese were expected to suffer a defeat similar to the 2019 Thailand team, which lost to the Americans 13-0 to open that tournament.

“Na (Naomi) and I talked about it before the game, and we were like ‘What can we do for Katie?’” Smith said. “And it was pretty iconic: what she did in the College Cup. We just wanted to honor her in every way. So that was for Katie.”

Girma said the gesture was Meyer’s “go-to,” and she and her teammates have made a point to publicly discuss mental health since Meyer’s death.

“We see this as an opportunity to shed light on a lot of things that are important to us,” Girma said. “I think that’s been something that’s been at the core of this team for so long, and for us to come in now and carry on that legacy is something that’s really important to us.”

Meyer’s family has said the 21-year-old was distressed about a disciplinary email she received from the school before her death. They filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university last November.

The U.S. team won the its first match at the World Cup, 3-0. Smith finished with a pair of goals.

Up next for the Americans is a game against The Netherlands — the team the U.S. defeated in the 2019 World Cup Final — in Wellington on Thursday.

___

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup