Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, appealed against a court's decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest for the duration of his trial. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
Sports

Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe

United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 of 8 | 

United States’ Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sweden's players celebrate after their second goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
2 of 8 | 

Sweden’s players celebrate after their second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
United States' Lynn Williams, left, and Lindsey Horan speak to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
3 of 8 | 

United States’ Lynn Williams, left, and Lindsey Horan speak to the media during a FIFA Women’s World Cup press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Sophia Smith, left, is replaced by Megan Rapinoe during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
4 of 8 | 

United States’ Sophia Smith, left, is replaced by Megan Rapinoe during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Kelley O'Hara takes a selfie with fans following the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
5 of 8 | 

United States’ Kelley O’Hara takes a selfie with fans following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden's Elin Rubensson celebrates the second goal of the match during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
6 of 8 | 

Sweden’s Elin Rubensson celebrates the second goal of the match during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Sweden's Elin Rubensson, right, celebrates with teammate Lina Hurtig after scoring her team's second goal; during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
7 of 8 | 

Sweden’s Elin Rubensson, right, celebrates with teammate Lina Hurtig after scoring her team’s second goal; during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, reacts with teammates following the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
8 of 8 | 

United States’ Megan Rapinoe, right, reacts with teammates following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time the stakes are tremendously higher.

The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and the Olympics.

“We always find a way to play them in these big tournaments, so we know they’re a very good team. Every time that we play them it’s a massive battle,” U.S. captain Lindsey Horan said ahead of the match in Melbourne, Australia.

The United States is vying for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title, but skirted into the knockout round with only one win in group play. The Americans were nearly eliminated by Portugal on Tuesday — a stoppage time blast from Ana Capeta hit the post to preserve a 0-0 draw that pushed the Americans through.

Other news
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Lindsey Horan calls former teammate Carly Lloyd’s criticism ‘noise’ at the Women’s World Cup
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, left, loses control of the ball as Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, right, goes after it during the first half of an English Premier League Summer Series soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chelsea striker Nkunku hurts knee in preseason game, could miss start of Premier League
Australia's Katrina Gorry, center, plays the ball next to Nigeria's Ifeoma Onumonu, right, and Christy Ucheibe, left, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Many stars at Women’s World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage

The United States looks nothing like the team that won the 2015 and 2019 titles. That American team pounced early on its opponents won all of its seven matches in 2019.

This year, the Americans have just four goals and coach Vlatko Andonovski is integrated 14 newcomers making their World Cup debuts.

Sweden has won all of its group matches at this World Cup and has outscored opponents 9-1. The team capped the opening stage with a 2-0 victory over Argentina on Wednesday.

“It’s the Round of 16, they’re going to be a good side and it’s going to be a tough battle,” U.S. forward Lynn Williams said. “But (we’re) just mainly focusing on what we can do and what makes us special, and hopefully go out there and win this game.”

The United States has played Sweden six times in the group stage at the World Cup, most recently in 2019 when the Americans won 2-0. The United States went on to win its record fourth overall title in the tournament.

Overall, the United States has won four of those matches against Sweden, lost one and played to a scoreless draw in 2015.

But, the Swedes have held the advantage at the Olympics in recent years. The United States failed to medal at the Brazil Olympics in 2016 after being ousted by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

They played to a 1-1 draw before Sweden advanced on penalties, marking the earliest U.S. exit from an Olympics. Afterward, U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo caused controversy by calling the Swedes “cowards” for bunkering in on defense.

Sweden also beat the Americans 3-0 in the group opener at the Tokyo Olympic s. The loss snapped a 44-match U.S. unbeaten streak that had dated back to January, 2019.

The Swedes knew they would face the United States before their group final against Argentina, so they were able to rest their starters and used nine lineup changes in the group finale.

But, Sweden has one less day of preparation than the Americans going into the Sunday match.

“If you are going to go all the way, you are going to have to play this kind of opposition sooner or later. And the U.S. are ranked No. 1. It might be better to play them Sunday instead of a semis or a final,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said.

“There’s not anything we can do about it,” he continued. “We’re playing them on Sunday and we’ll do everything that we’re able to mobilize, both in energy and above all, courage, which is something you have to do against teams of that quality.”

The United States will be without midfielder Rose Lavelle for the match because she picked up a pair of yellow cards in group play. That’s going to hurt the Americans because Lavelle has been one of their few energy sparks.

She came off the bench in the second half of a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and sent a corner kick to Horan for the tying goal.

The Americans are trying to be upbeat about where they stand: on the ropes facing a strong Swedish opponent.

“We don’t want to be disappointed in ourselves, we still made it to the round of 16. Obviously we want to play better, we want to perform better, we want to entertain our U.S. fans more,” Horan said. “But the expectations are always going to be there for this national team, and they’re always going to be great.

“We’re always going to be in the pressure cooker and we love that. So, we just need to raise our standards, which we always do, and we move forward and we go out and we do everything in our power to prepare ourselves for this next game.”

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup