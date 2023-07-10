Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, holds her Y2K-inspired bag while posing for a photograph near her home in Manheim, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. If there’s one thing retailers will tell you, it’s that Gen Z hasn’t let up on early 2000s trends that are booming in popularity two decades later. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Y2K fashion has taken over
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board
President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden arrives in UK
Sports

New Zealand beats Vietnam 2-0 in a warmup game ahead of the Women’s World Cup

Vietnam supporters react following the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
1 of 10 | 

Vietnam supporters react following the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vietnam's Thi Loan Hoang, right, heads the ball away from New Zealand's Erin Nayler during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
2 of 10 | 

Vietnam’s Thi Loan Hoang, right, heads the ball away from New Zealand’s Erin Nayler during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vietnam's Thi Loan Hoang, right, attempts to stop New Zealand's Milly Clegg during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
3 of 10 | 

Vietnam’s Thi Loan Hoang, right, attempts to stop New Zealand’s Milly Clegg during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's Erin Nayler, left, and Vietnam's Thi Thao Thai compete for the ball during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
4 of 10 | 

New Zealand’s Erin Nayler, left, and Vietnam’s Thi Thao Thai compete for the ball during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vietnam's goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran looks to throw the ball to teammates during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
5 of 10 | 

Vietnam’s goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran looks to throw the ball to teammates during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's Milly Clegg kicks the ball past Vietnam's Thi Van Su Ngan and Thi Hai Linh Tran, right, during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
6 of 10 | 

New Zealand’s Milly Clegg kicks the ball past Vietnam’s Thi Van Su Ngan and Thi Hai Linh Tran, right, during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vietnam's Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen, left, and New Zealand's Annalie Longo battle for the ball during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
7 of 10 | 

Vietnam’s Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen, left, and New Zealand’s Annalie Longo battle for the ball during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Referee Rebecca Dercau shows a yellow card to Vietnam's Thi Thao Thai, left, following a foul on New Zealand's CJ Bott during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
8 of 10 | 

Referee Rebecca Dercau shows a yellow card to Vietnam’s Thi Thao Thai, left, following a foul on New Zealand’s CJ Bott during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's Betsy Hassett, left, and Vietnam's Thi Diem My Le battle for the ball during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
9 of 10 | 

New Zealand’s Betsy Hassett, left, and Vietnam’s Thi Diem My Le battle for the ball during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's Michaela Foster, right, kicks the ball past Vietnam's Thi Van Su Ngan during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
10 of 10 | 

New Zealand’s Michaela Foster, right, kicks the ball past Vietnam’s Thi Van Su Ngan during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Co-host New Zealand pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup, beating Vietnam 2-0 on Monday in its last warm-up game.

The win was timely, ending the Football Ferns’ 10-match winless streak.

Right back C.J. Bott scored from a corner in the 17th minute, firing home a shot from long range which was deflected by Vietnam defender Thi Thu Thao Tran.

Other news
Women referees pose for a portrait after officiating a match in the Morocco's professional women league, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it
Morocco’s national women’s team will make its debut this month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from an Arab world where many are crazy for the men’s game.
FILE - Canada's Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago's Victoria Swift compete for the ball during a CONCACAF women's championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Sinclair leads Canada’s squad into the Women’s World Cup
Christine Sinclair will lead the Canadian women’s national team at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer among men and women, is playing in her sixth World Cup.
United States midfielder Lindsey Horan, left, and Sophia Smith, center, celebrate with forward Trinity Rodman, right, who scored in the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match against Wales in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Trinity Rodman scores two second-half goals, US beats Wales 2-0 heading into Women’s World Cup
Rising star Trinity Rodman scored for U.S. in the 76th minute and again in the 88th, and the Americans finally capitalized on their many offensive chances to beat Wales 2-0 in a final tuneup for the Women’s World Cup.
Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
Coach of Zambia Women’s World Cup team accused of sexual misconduct, report claims
A report in The Guardian newspaper says the coach of the Zambia team preparing to make its debut at the Women’s World Cup has been accused of sexual misconduct and the case was referred to world body FIFA last year for investigation.

Jacqui Hand scored just before halftime to give New Zealand a 2-0 lead, which endured throughout the second half. Indiah-Paige Riley delivered a cross from the right and Hand had a simple tap in at the left post.

New Zealand was more proactive in front of goal than it has been for some time under coach Jitka Klimkova, taking 19 shots to Vietnam’s one in the first half alone.

While it couldn’t add to its lead in the second half, New Zealand continued to test the Vietnam goalkeeper.

Both teams avoided any late injury concerns before the World Cup, being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, kicks off at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20.

___

More AP coverage of the Women’s World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup