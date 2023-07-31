Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Zambia earns first Women’s World Cup win with 3-1 victory over Costa Rica

Goal scorer Zambia's Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Goal scorer Zambia's Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Zambia's Racheal Kundananji celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia's Racheal Kundananji celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia's Barbra Banda takes a shot on goal as Costa Rica's Fabiola Villalobos, right, watches during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Zambia's Barbra Banda takes a shot on goal as Costa Rica's Fabiola Villalobos, right, watches during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Costa Rica's Melissa Herrera is consoled by teammates following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Costa Rica's Melissa Herrera is consoled by teammates following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Costa Rica's Maria Paula Salas, right, reacts with teammate Costa Rica's Raquel Rodriguez following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Costa Rica's Maria Paula Salas, right, reacts with teammate Costa Rica's Raquel Rodriguez following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Costa Rica's Melissa Herrera reacts following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Costa Rica's Melissa Herrera reacts following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia's goalkeeper Catherine Musonda reacts following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia's goalkeeper Catherine Musonda reacts following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By LUKE VARGAS
 
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal at this year’s Women’s World Cup, and Barbra Banda added the 1,000th goal in tournament history, as tournament newcomer Zambia earned its first ever win with a 3-1 victory Costa Rica on Monday.

The victory sent Zambia home from its first World Cup on an emotional high. Both teams had already been eliminated from the knockout stage before the match.

The Copper Queens’ opening goal, the first in their history, came after just 2 minutes and 11 seconds off Avell Chitundu’s corner kick. Mweemba lofted a volley into the roof of the net over goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

Banda scored the milestone goal in the 31st minute on a penalty kick. The referee gave the penalty after the 23-year-old striker appeared to be taken down in the box by Katherine Alvarado.

Australia's Steph Catley, foreground, celebrates after scoring her side's fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Raso scores twice as co-host Australia advances, knocking Canada out of the Women’s World Cup
Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde competes for the ball in front of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie and Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Nigeria advances to round of 16 at Women’s World Cup with 0-0 draw against Ireland
Australia's Sam Kerr, Emily Van Egmond and Caitlin Foord, from left, react at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Injured Kerr not required for Australia as co-hosts knock Canada out of Women’s World Cup

The referee handed out five yellow cards and called a total of 30 fouls in the fast-paced match.

In the 47th minute, Melissa Herrera knocked a cross over the line with her chest for Costa Rica’s lone goal. Costa Rica later saw both a potential penalty and a goal taken away by offsides calls.

More than 8,000 spectators were at Waikato Stadium, which holds 18,009.

KEY MOMENTS

Zambia wasted no time against Costa Rica, scoring its first-ever tournament goal just 131 seconds into the match. Mweemba’s one-timer changed the momentum of the match as the Copper Queens controlled much of the first half and got their second goal on Banda’s penalty.

Rachael Kundananji sealed the victory three minutes into injury time. Banda’s through ball set up the forward, who scored easily.

WHY IT MATTERS

Zambia returns home having won a match in its first appearance at the Women’s World Cup. It ended the tournament in third place of Group C with three points.

Las Ticas are still in search of their first World Cup win after failing to get a victory both this year and in 2015, their only other appearance.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

“I was confident, but at the same time I was nervous, but I just had to have courage because I was carrying thousands of people back home so it was an honor for me,” Banda said about her penalty kick.

“We knew yesterday it was going to be an open match, a hard match, and those who made fewer mistakes won the match,” Costa Rica coach Amelia Valverde said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Zambia’s next match is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Mali in the second round of Olympic qualifiers.

Costa Rica bounces out of its second Women’s World Cup in fourth place in the group.

Luke Vargas is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports