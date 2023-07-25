Zambia turns to 3rd goalkeeper ahead of Spain at Women’s World Cup

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Sports

Zambia turns to 3rd goalkeeper ahead of Spain at Women’s World Cup

Zambia's goalkeeper Eunice Sakala waits to face a penalty kick from Japan's Riko Ueki during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
1 of 3 | 

Zambia’s goalkeeper Eunice Sakala waits to face a penalty kick from Japan’s Riko Ueki during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Referee Tess Olofsson shows a red card to Zambia's goalkeeper Catherine Musonda during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
2 of 3 | 

Referee Tess Olofsson shows a red card to Zambia’s goalkeeper Catherine Musonda during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zambia's goalkeeper Catherine Musonda takes the ball as Japan's Mina Tanaka slides in during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
3 of 3 | 

Zambia’s goalkeeper Catherine Musonda takes the ball as Japan’s Mina Tanaka slides in during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ZACH ALLEN
 
Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Zambia has only played one Women’s World Cup match and are already down to their third-string goalkeeper.

Hazel Nali was ruled out of the Women’s World Cup only days before Zambia’s tournament debut with a torn ACL.

She was replaced by relief goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, but the backup picked up her second yellow card — which essentially equals a red card and disqualification for the next match — when she tripped Japanese striker Riko Ueki in the waning moments of Zambia’s 5-0 tournament-opening loss.

Other news
FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins with the U.S. team’s opening Women’s World Cup match against Vietnam
Megan Rapinoe’s final run on the global stage begins Saturday when the United States opens its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title.
The Zambia women's national team walks together during an evening training session in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Zambia will face Japan for their opening match and World Cup debut in Hamilton on July 22. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Troubled Zambia looking to shake up Women’s World Cup in debut
Zambia’s coach is under investigation for sexual assault, its star player got banned from a key African tournament and at 77th the team has the lowest ranking of any at the Women’s World Cup.
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Women’s World Cup brings attention to abuse in soccer
The Women’s World Cup will be played with new programs in place to help protect players and other participants.
Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
Coach of Zambia Women’s World Cup team accused of sexual misconduct, report claims
A report in The Guardian newspaper says the coach of the Zambia team preparing to make its debut at the Women’s World Cup has been accused of sexual misconduct and the case was referred to world body FIFA last year for investigation.

Nali was a star for the Copper Queens with 18 career international appearances and the only Zambian keeper who plays outside the country.

So the job went to Eunice Sakala, who replaced Musonda ahead of Japan scorinh on the ensuing penalty kick and final whistle. Those final minutes were the international debut for the 21-year-old, who will have to carry the load Wednesday against Spain in Auckland.

The Spaniards are ranked sixth in the world, and fresh off a dominating 3-0 win over Costa Rica to start their tournament. They will be the toughest competition Sakala has ever seen — she is used playing in the lesser-talented Zambian Premier League.

“There’s nothing that we can do apart from using the players that we’ve got,” Zambia coach Bruce Mwape said Tuesday. “We have Eunice as a replacement against Spain.”

Mwape wasn’t clear who would replace Sakala in the nightmare scenario Zambia needed a fourth keeper, but 18-year-old keeper Leticia Lungu was called up to the national team after Nali went down.

“There is also another (goalkeeper) who is on standby,” Mwape said. “She’ll be on the bench. If anything happens, we still have another goalkeeper to replace.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports