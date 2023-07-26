FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Sports

Spain and Japan move on to knockout stage at Women’s World Cup as La Roja beat Zambia 5-0

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso jumps into the arms of teammate Alexia Putellas celebrating after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso jumps into the arms of teammate Alexia Putellas celebrating after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia's goalkeeper Eunice Sakala gives up a goal to Spain's Jennifer Hermoso during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group C soccer match Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia’s goalkeeper Eunice Sakala gives up a goal to Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso reacts during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso reacts during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
Zambia's Avell Chitundu vies for the ball with Spain's Eva Navarro , right, during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia’s Avell Chitundu vies for the ball with Spain’s Eva Navarro , right, during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia's goalkeeper Eunice Sakala reacts after Spain's Alba Redondo scored her side's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia’s goalkeeper Eunice Sakala reacts after Spain’s Alba Redondo scored her side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia players react after Spain's Alba Redondo scored her side's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Zambia players react after Spain’s Alba Redondo scored her side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By MAX RALPH
 
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push Spain past Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday, a victory that locked both Spain and Japan into the Women’s World Cup knockout round.

Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament’s round of 16. They will play on Monday in Wellington to decide seeding.

Hermoso, Spain’s all-time leading scorer, deposited a one-time header off a perfect cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute. She then gathered a rebound and scored on an empty net in the 70th minute. The goal was initially wiped away for offside, then eventually confirmed after a lengthy review.

Teresa Abelleira launched a 58-mph strike from well outside the box in the ninth minute and beat Eunice Sakala to the top side of the net, her second goal with the Spain national team.

Like Hermoso, Alba Redondo also scored twice, in the 69th and 85th minutes. Her first goal was an impressive run off of a long pass, while her second was on a rebound in front of an empty net.

Spain’s attack benefitted from facing Zambia’s third-string goalkeeper. Sakala started Monday night after the starting goalie and her backup were injured and received a red card, respectively.

The game was played before 20,983 fans in chilly Eden Park, the lowest attendance of the four games played so far in New Zealand’s largest city.

KEY MOMENTS

Barbra Banda registered Zambia’s first shot on goal of the tournament in the eighth minute, a good chance to turn early momentum toward the Copper Queens. Spain’s Misa Rodriguez saved the rolling shot.

Abelleira scored in the next minute, and Spain held a clear advantage through the rest of the match.

WHY IT MATTERS

Spain’s win moved La Roja and Japan on from Group C. Both enter their upcoming match with six points, meaning the winner would leave as the higher seed. In the event of a draw, Spain has the tiebreaking edge on goal differential.

Zambia, making its Women’s World Cup debut, is still searching for its first point and goal in the tournament.

WHAT’S NEXT

Spain takes on Japan on Monday in Wellington to decide Group C’s seeding in the knockout stage. Also Monday, Zambia meets Costa Rica in Hamilton. Both Zambia and Costa Rica are eliminated from advancing out of Group C.

Max Ralph is a student in John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

