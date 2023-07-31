Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Sports

Zambia’s Barbra Banda scores the 1000th goal in Women’s World Cup history

Goal scorer Zambia's Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Goal scorer Zambia's Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Zambia's Barbra Banda, second right, is congratulated by teammate Agness Musase after scoring her team's second goal from a penalty during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Zambia's Barbra Banda, second right, is congratulated by teammate Agness Musase after scoring her team's second goal from a penalty during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Zambia's Barbra Banda reacts following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Zambia's Barbra Banda reacts following the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Goal scorer Zambia's Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as they celebrate their third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Goal scorer Zambia's Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as they celebrate their third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
 
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Barbra Banda scored the 1,000th goal in Women’s World Cup history with a penalty kick in the 31st minute of Zambia’s 3-1 win over Costa Rica on Monday.

The 23-year-old Zambia captain used a clever stutter in her run up to make goalkeeper Daniela Solera jump before sending her penalty to the left with ease. Soon after, FIFA posted its congratulations to Banda on social media.

“I was confident, but at the same time I was nervous,” Banda said of the penalty. “I just had to have courage because I was carrying thousands of people back home so it was an honor for me.”

The referee awarded the penalty after Banda appeared to be taken down in the six-yard box by an out-stretched Katherine Alvarado. Costa Rican players argued the call unsuccessfully.

This tournament has been the Women’s World Cup debut for Zambia, and the goal was its second ever, giving the Copper Queens a 2-0 lead.

Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal of the tournament, the first in Zambia’s history, after just 2 minutes and 11 seconds off Avell Chitundu’s corner kick. Mweemba lofted a volley into the roof of the net over goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

FIFA has held a Women’s World Cup every four years since 1991.

