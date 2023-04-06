Czech Republic beats Japan 2-1 in OT in women’s world hockey

Sweden forward Lina Ljungblom (25) battles for the puck against Germany goaltender Sandra Abstreiter (35) during the third period of a match at the women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Katerina Mrazova scored on a rebound on a delayed penalty at 3:16 of overtime to give the Czech Republic a 2-1 victory over Japan on Thursday in the women’s world hockey championship.

Daniels Pejsova opened the scoring for the Czech Republic with 37 seconds left in the first period. Rui Ukita tied it for Japan at 3:14 of the third period.

Blanka Skodova made 16 saves for the Czech Republic. Miyuu Masuhara stopped 26 shots for Japan.

Japan dropped its second straight in Group A after falling 7-1 to the United States on Wednesday.

Earlier in Group B, Celina Haider had two goals and two assists in Germany’s 6-2 victory over Sweden in Group B. In the night game, also in Group B, France faced Hungary.

Franziska Feldmeier also scored twice for Germany, Laura Kluge and Svenja Voigt added goals and Sandra Abstreiter made 31 saves. Hilda Svensson scored twice for Sweden.