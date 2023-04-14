Finland advances to 5th-place game in women’s world hockey

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Petra Nieminen had three goals and an assist and Finland routed Germany 8-2 on Friday to advance to the fifth-place game in the women’s world hockey championship.

Finland will face the winner of the night game between Sweden and Japan.

Jenniina Nylund, Julia Liikala, Jenni Hiirikoski, Emilia Vesa and Nelli Laitinen also scored for Finland and Anni Keisala made 20 saves. Sonja Weidenfelder and Theresa Wagner scored for Germany.

In the semifinals Saturday, the United States will face the Czech Republic and two-time defending champion Canada will play Switzerland.

In the quarterfinals Thursday, the United States beat Germany 3-0, Canada edged Sweden 3-2 in overtime, the Czech Republic topped Finland 2-1, and Switzerland beat Japan 5-1.

