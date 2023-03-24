Issy Wong historic hat trick leads Mumbai to WPL final

MUMBAI, India (AP) — English medium-pacer Issy Wong earned the first hat trick in the Women’s Premier League and led Mumbai Indians to the inaugural final on Friday.

Along with Wong’s 4-15 from four overs, compatriot and allrounder Nat Scriver-Brunt smacked 72 not out off 38 balls.

Mumbai scored 182-4 then Wong’s hat trick helped to bowl out UP Warriorz for 110 to win by 72 runs with 2.2 overs to spare.

Mumbai Indians will host Delhi Capitals in the first WPL final on Sunday.

Mumbai was one down when Sciver-Brunt walked in. She was dropped on 7 by Sophie Ecclestone and took advantage. She hit nine fours and two sixes in her second half-century of the league.

Sciver-Brunt reached 50 off 26 balls.

Amelie Kerr added 29 off 19 balls with five fours.

Together, they scored 60 off 43 as Mumbai collected 66 runs in the last five overs.

Ecclestone finished with 2-39 in four overs to finish her season with 16 wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing an improbable 183 for a spot in the final, UP was reduced to 21-3 in the fifth over.

Wong dismissed Australian opener Alyssa Healy for 11, and spinner Saika Ishaque dismissed the opener Shweta Sehrawat for 1.

Ishaque finished with 2-24, and 15 wickets on the season.

UP was soon tottering at 56-4 after Australian allrounder Tahlia Mcgrath was run out for 7.

Kiran Navgire put up a lone fight for the Warriorz, scoring 43 off 27.

Wong’s second spell ruined the Warriorz innings in the 13th over. First, Navgire was caught, and then she bowled Simran Shaikh and Ecclestone for consecutive ducks to enter the record book.

Sciver-Brunt, who also picked up 1-21 in three overs, was named player of the match.

“The noise when Wong took the hat trick was incredible. If we could bottle that energy up and take it (to the final), it would be great,” she said. ___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports