A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

Wong drives in career-best three runs, Pivetta strikes out 13 as Red Sox beat Athletics 7-0

Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
1 of 10 | 

Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Justin Turner watches his sacrifice fly against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
2 of 10 | 

Boston Red Sox’s Justin Turner watches his sacrifice fly against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida sits in the dugout before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
3 of 10 | 

Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida sits in the dugout before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida takes the field before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
4 of 10 | 

Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida takes the field before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
5 of 10 | 

Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
6 of 10 | 

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, right, celebrates with Adam Duvall after scoring against the Oakland Athletics on Justin Turner's sacrifice fly during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
7 of 10 | 

Boston Red Sox’s Jarren Duran, right, celebrates with Adam Duvall after scoring against the Oakland Athletics on Justin Turner’s sacrifice fly during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong, right, celebrates with first base coach Kyle Hudson after hitting an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
8 of 10 | 

Boston Red Sox’s Connor Wong, right, celebrates with first base coach Kyle Hudson after hitting an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda tosses the ball to pitcher Paul Blackburn for an out against Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida at first base during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
9 of 10 | 

Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda tosses the ball to pitcher Paul Blackburn for an out against Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida at first base during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida walks to the dugout after flying out against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
10 of 10 | 

Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida walks to the dugout after flying out against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JANIE McCAULEY
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When moved to the bullpen in May, Nick Pivetta stuck with the same mindset he had as a starter determined not to let the change affect how he helped the Red Sox.

And now manager Alex Cora is reconsidering a spot in the rotation given Boston’s long stretch of games next month without a break.

The right-hander (6-5) matched his career high with 13 strikeouts over six hitless innings of relief in Boston’s 1-hitter and Connor Wong hit a two-run double and singled in a run for a career-high three RBIs, leading the Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Monday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, second from right, of Japan, celebrates with Christian Arroyo, left, Justin Turner, second from left, and Rob Refsnyder after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Yoshida hits a grand slam and drives in 6 as the Red Sox rout the Cubs 11-5 behind Crawford
Masataka Yoshida hit a grand slam and a two-run triple, powering Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 blowout over the Chicago Cubs.
Boston Red Sox's Tayler Scott delivers a pitch to an Oakland Athletics batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Right-hander Jake Faria brought up by Red Sox, who cut Tayler Scott
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester on and designated right-hander Tayler Scott for assignment.
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam, Cubs beat Red Sox 10-4
Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, left, celebrate with Justin Turner after Turner's two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Devers, Turner lead Boston’s HR derby; Red Sox top Cubs 8-3 for 6th straight win
Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and the Boston Red Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 for their sixth straight win.

Pivetta’s 13 strikeouts were most by a reliever in Red Sox history. He became just the sixth relief pitcher since 1901 to strike out 13 or more.

“I think for me I don’t really know what it is I think I’m doing what I’ve always been doing, going out pitching, it doesn’t matter where I’m pitching or when I’m pitching,” he said. “Just being consistent is the most important thing for me and that’s just what I’m focused on.”

He replaced lefty opener Brennan Bernardino, who worked two innings. It marked Pivetta’s ninth career double-digit strikeout game and first of 2023 — and his most Ks with the Red Sox after striking out 13 while pitching for the Phillies in June 18, 2018, against Saint Louis.

Boston plays 16 straight games without an off day in mid-August, so Pivetta may be called to start again.

“That was impressive,” Cora said. “Good fastball, good command of his off-speed pitches, working ahead, great tempo. ... We were able to extend him again and now he’ll be ready, innings-wise and all that he should be ready for Sunday.”

Justin Turner and Adam Duvall added sacrifice flies for Boston, which is 6-1 in a stretch of 12 straight matchups against teams below .500.

The A’s managed only Ryan Noda’s first-inning single, lost their eighth straight game and dropped a season-high 46 games under .500 at 25-71. The game drew a Red Sox-heavy crowd of 9,987.

Oakland was held to one hit or fewer for the third time this year and was shut out for the 11th. The A’s struck out a season-high 18 times.

Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn (1-2), scratched from his previously scheduled start against Boston on July 8 because of illness, allowed a season-high six runs and matched his most hits allowed at nine, pitching 5 2/3 innings.

TOP DRAFT PICK

A’s first-round draft pick Jacob Wilson took batting practice and groundballs with his family watching on the field. The sixth overall selection, he’s the son of former major leaguer Jack Wilson.

“It’s surreal,” said the younger Wilson, who receives a $5.5 million signing bonus from Oakland.

Manager Mark Kotsay faced the new infielder’s father — “Great competitor, great athlete, great shortstop, just a baseball player.”

He sees similarities in the son.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Plate umpire Emil Jimenez grabbed at his right leg and was shaken after being hit by a pitch in the top of the ninth. Jimenez stayed in the game after being checked on by the A’s athletic training staff.

Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers was held out with tightness in his right calf that became bothersome during Sunday’s road win against the Cubs. Manager Alex Cora hopes it’s only a day. ... INF Pablo Reyes (abdominal strain) will join Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday to continue his rehab games. ... RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in the minors Friday while SS Trevor Story could soon begin a rehab assignment of his own as he works back from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. ... C Connor Wong is slated for a day off Tuesday with Jorge Alfaro earning a start. ... LHP Richard Bleier was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and designated RHP Jake Faria for assignment.

Athletics: OF Ramón Laureano (fractured right hand) is set to begin a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. ... RHP Dany Jiménez (shoulder) also will pitch for Las Vegas on Wednesday in his first outing, one inning and 20 pitches. ... LF Brent Rooker returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday with a flu bug.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox hadn’t announced a starter for Tuesday when they use another opener to pitch opposite RHP Luis Medina (2-7, 6.34 ERA), who relieved opener Sam Long at Boston on July 7.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports