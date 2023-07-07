Police say they’re waiting out a barricaded man who shot 2 relatives and fired at officers

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Police say they’re waiting out a barricaded man who shot 2 relatives and fired at officers

 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester on Friday after shooting two of his family members and then firing at police as they tried to arrest him, police said.

The family members managed to get away and were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the responding officers were struck, according to investigators.

Police were called before 9 a.m. Friday and were trying to take the man into custody when “he fired rounds at the officers, thankfully not striking any of them. At that point he ran back into the house,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden adviser says US is pressing for the release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. has been in contact with Russian officials to press for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S.
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Northwestern has suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program. Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Northwestern suspends coach Pat Fitzgerald for 2 weeks without pay following hazing investigation
Northwestern has suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, then-New Mexico Majority Floor Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, talks to fellow lawmakers before the start of the New Mexico legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. A corruption trial for Stapleton, a former high-ranking Democratic state legislator and Albuquerque public school administrator, is scheduled to begin on Jan. 2, 2024, court records show. Stapleton is accused of diverting money from Albuquerque Public Schools and using her legislative position for personal benefit. She has denied wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)
Trial set for a former New Mexico lawmaker accused of racketeering and money laundering
A corruption trial for a former high-ranking Democratic state legislator and Albuquerque public school administrator will be held in January.

More than six hours later, with hostage negotiators and a mental health clinician at the scene, officers were still working with family members to contact the man, who was alone in the home, Murtha said.

“We do have some potential phone numbers to call,” Murtha said. “We have a loudspeaker. There are various ways that we can attempt to make contact. And again, in a situation like this, time is on our side, generally. We want to slow things down. We want to do everything we can to ensure a peaceful resolution.”

Police asked the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.