Share of US employees working on-site drops from 84% to 74% in pandemic’s first year

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Business

Share of US employees working on-site drops from 84% to 74% in pandemic’s first year

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
 
Share

Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for laborers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday.

The share of employees working on-site in computer and mathematical jobs went from 60% in 2019 to 30% in 2021, and it went from 67% to 43% for workers in insurance, finance and real estate jobs, according to figures from the Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP).

On the flip side, it went from 97% to 96% for workers in what are called “material moving occupations,” such as laborers, truck drivers and machine operators.

Other news
The two buildings comprising Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, are seen after a grand opening ceremony, in Arlington, Va., Thursday, June 15, 2023, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Amazon debuts its headquarters complex in Virginia as it brings workers back to office
Amazon has unveiled the first phase of its new headquarters complex in Virginia. The company cut the ribbon Thursday on a pair of gleaming, amenity-packed office towers.
British television personality Phillip Schofield arrives at The British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain, Sunday, May 22, 2011. ITV, best known for shows like "Downton Abbey," "Coronation Street" and "The X Factor," has been under intense public scrutiny since Phillip Schofield, a long-time host on the channel's popular morning show, quit last month after admitting he lied about his affair with a much younger male colleague. (AP Photo/Paul Jeffers)
UK’s ITV defends work culture amid host affair scandal and bullying claims
Executives at Britain’s ITV have defended the broadcaster’s working culture as a committee of lawmakers grilled them about the way the network handled staff complaints and allegations of a “toxic,” bullying work environment.
Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones, in uniform, responds to introductions of other state officials during the inauguration for Gov. Laura Kelly's second term, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, outside the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Jones is retiring from the patrol and Kelly has named a high-ranking U.S. Drug Administration official to replace him. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas governor picks high-ranking DEA official to take over embattled highway patrol
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas governor chose a high-ranking U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official Friday to head the state highway patrol, replacing a retiring superintendent who is facing federal lawsuits over the agency’s policing and allegations that he sexually harassed female employees
FILE - Shoppers walk into a Macy's department store Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Miami International Mall in Doral, Fla. Macy's reports their earnings on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Macy’s slashes expectations for the year after a pullback by shoppers in the spring
Macy’s slashed its outlook for the entire year with sales weakening sales in the first quarter during an increasingly challenging economic environment, including stubbornly high inflation.

Looking at all U.S. jobs, the share of employees working on-site dropped from 84% to 74%, the survey said.

Meanwhile, the share of workers in hybrid jobs, that is those spending some days on-site and other days at home, increased from 4% in 2020 to 6% in 2021. Of those employees, the most common days to work from home were Mondays and Fridays, according to the survey.

The SIPP program conducts interviews with anywhere from 14,000 to 52,000 households over several years.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP