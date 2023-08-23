How to watch GOP debate
U.S. News

5 hurt, 1 critically, when a wall collapses at a Massachusetts construction site

 
BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — One person was critically injured and four others were hurt when a wall at a home under construction in Massachusetts collapsed on them Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The construction workers were trapped in the collapse in Bedford at about 7:30 a.m., according to a statement from town officials.

First responders arrived on the scene to find a bystander administering first aid.

After they were extricated, all five were taken to the hospital, one with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A Bedford firefighter was also treated for injuries at the scene.

The town’s building inspector believes the collapse was due to improper construction techniques.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene to investigate.

No other details were released.

Bedford is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Boston.